So far, Fate has received mixed reviews. The admirers predictably point out the over-the-top stunts, which are the highlights of every movie. At Rolling Stone, Peter Travers writes, “The pop-absurdist finale, set on a Russian glacier, is a digital hellzapoppin. And isn’t that all we want from these speed chasers?” The Village Voice is astounded that the scene in Siberia somehow managed to top even the skyscraper jump in Furious 7: “Nothing in all of the Fast and Furious movies has ever felt bigger or more ridiculous.”

But 16 years after the first installment, reviewers have also found the eighth film too long, too repetitive, and just too damn much. The movie “burns fuel quickly,” Richard Lawson says at Vanity Fair, and makes “one yearn for the smaller, more terrestrial exploits of a younger Dominic Toretto.” Richard Roper over at Chicago Sun-Times writes, “Fast and Furious? More like Slow and Ponderous,” claiming that the movie “drags down the franchise.”

But to pit the movies against one another is the wrong way of looking at the franchise. There are endless lists ranking The Fast and the Furious movies, but these films do not shine in separation. Like a real family, they are at their strongest when taken in toto. For example, Tokyo Drift, the third installment, is usually panned as the worst of the films. But it also brought us the delectable Han (Sung Kang), who is one of the series’ most charismatic and beloved characters. (In doing research for this piece I found out that Han’s full name is a wince-worthy dad joke: Han Seoul-Oh.)

And like all important friendships, the films grow with time. The first movie may have been bad, but it has since become an improbable source of nostalgia. We wouldn’t care about Dom (Vin Diesel) turning on his family in Fate if it weren’t for the bonds that were established in the first movie. The heist in Fast Five—in which they use two cars to rip an enormous metal safe from a police station and drag it through the streets of Rio—wouldn’t have impressed if it weren’t for the fact that the crew was stealing DVD players from a truck a few films prior. Michelle Rodriguez scowling and yelling, “DOM!” triggers so many associations in subsequent movies because we were so memorably introduced to it in the first—it is the kind of punch-line that provokes laughter even before it lands.

The Fast and the Furious, Universal Pictures

Like other franchises, The Fast and the Furious has created a world that exists outside the actual events of any given movie and that colors the experience of watching them. Part of the joy of watching Fate is to see how it plays with the audience’s expectations. When Dom wins the obligatory drag race (Cuban edition, featuring Cuban Nos), he declines to take his opponent’s car as spoils, settling instead for his respect. It’s a nod to the first film, when Brian—played by Paul Walker, who died in an off-screen car crash in 2013—tells Dom he is racing him not for the cash, but for Dom’s respect. “To some people that’s more important,” Brian says. It was a terrible line then, and it’s a terrible line now, but it’s our terrible line and we love it.

Like a good car the series needs all of its parts to work. And also like a car, if you keep adding more parts, it only works better. (I know nothing about cars.) On its own, Fate surely has its flaws. It’s not much more than a plastic bottle of supermarket vodka. But combine it with a pack of brandless cigarettes and brandless crushed pineapple and you have yourself a pineapple vodka and a smoke. If that’s not the American dream, then I don’t know what is.