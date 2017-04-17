Grierson & Leitch Episode 64: The Lost City of Z

This week, our critics can neither agree nor disagree: Tim is blissfully ignorant of The Fast and the Furious franchise—he’s only see the Tokyo Drift one—and Will hasn’t seen James Gray’s The Lost City of Z yet. So they ask each other about each film, spoiler-free, so you can make your own decision. (But they’re positive on both.)

In their weekly Reboot segment, they head back to the late ‘90s to discuss Jake Kasden’s Zero Effect, then go WAY back, all the way back to Gary Cooper, for 1958’s Man of the West.

We hope you enjoy. Let us know what you think @griersonleitch on Twitter, or griersonleitch@newrepublic.com. As always, give us a review on iTunes with the name of a movie you’d like us to review, and we’ll discuss it on a later podcast.