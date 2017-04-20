We feel tenderly towards these workers, not yet sullied by the reams of child pornography awaiting them in their future.

“Has anybody here had a job before?” the teacher asks. Nobody replies, because they have not. It’s clear this has been an aspirational, self-improving move for the trainees. A title card flashes MONDAY, and we see the students sign a non-disclosure agreement. A sweet-eyed young man, basically a boy, talks determinedly about how he can get ahead through “concentration and mindset.” A pretty young woman has been searching for a job for five months. We don’t find out their names.

One of the training leaders explains that he is a good moderator because he is never “impacted, actually,” by the stuff he sees. “It’s just an image,” just the job. When he starts his training session he asks the group: “What do you know about content moderation?” They all stay silent. Do they really know nothing? Or are they all simply shy? Either way, we feel tenderly towards these workers, who are mostly pretty young, not yet sullied by the reams of child pornography awaiting them in their future.

The documentary’s cinematography is distinctive, atmospheric rather than entertaining. The palette is somehow both dark and pastel—dusty blues and dusky office walls frame subjects whose skin looks unflatteringly chalky in the office light. Long panning shots down the office contrast with symmetrical shots down its aisle. The blinds blow in the window’s wind; four square clocks mark out different time-zones on the walls. The camera often lingers in close-up on the subjects’ eyes, which are determined, tired, or fluttering.



Chen’s story is a strangely on-the-nose about the rich farming out their psychological trauma to the poor.

The Moderators’ style recalls Laura Poitras’s work, and indeed the movie is associated with her. It premiered on April 14 at Field of Vision, a new “filmmaker-driven documentary unit” launched by Poitras, filmmaker AJ Schnack, and curator Charlotte Cooke, backed by the Pierre Omidyar-funded First Look Media. Poitras co-launched that platform’s The Intercept too, so the documentary has a strong flavor of the Oscar-winning documentary maker to it (she won in 2015 for the Edward Snowden portrait Citizenfour).

Compared to the Wired piece, Cassidy and Chen take a much less emotionally pornographic approach in this documentary. This makes the film a little boring, sadly. But it gives the feel of a real place, and a real office. You can almost hear the fans whirring. And these workers deserve to be the subject of documentary in and of themselves, not just as accessories to the filth they scrub from richer screens.

In his original Wired piece, Chen quotes a media studies scholar named Sarah Roberts who believes there is a “tacit” campaign to hide the practice of content moderation. That reluctance “goes to our misunderstandings about the internet and our view of technology as being somehow magically not human.” The gap in perception roughly divides between the global north and south, making Chen’s story an on-the-nose parable about the rich farming out their psychological trauma to the poor. The Moderators is a nuanced investigation into one bead on a long chain binding us to social media technology.