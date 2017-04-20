Coval’s poems saunter through time, exploring various characters associated with the city. “Albert Parsons Can Hang,” about the labor activist and former Confederate soldier, lays bare a tension between competing claims of oppression. Coval acknowledges Parson’s beginnings as a “son of the south,” before placing him in a nobler tradition of fighting for workers’ rights; Coval calls him an “organizer in the good times.” But an equivocal allusion to Huey Newton of the Black Panther Party in the middle of the poem (“a white tiger, before Huey, maybe”) reveals Coval’s own hesitation to commit to a redemption narrative for the likes of Parsons.

Even poems about more famous people, like the poet Gwendolyn Brooks or the rapper Chief Keef, retain the same intimacy of “Albert Parsons Can Hang,” as if Coval is saying he knows these people because they all have Chicago in their bones. Kanye West makes an appearance (“Kanye Says What’s on Everybody’s Mind”), as does Chanel Sosa, a high school senior who recited a poem at Rahm Emanuel’s mayoral inauguration. Coval bristles at transplants and those who, he believes, superficially claim the city, particularly politicians. His poem about Barack Obama is called “I Wasn’t in Grant Park when obama Was Elected,” while Emanuel gets this slam: “Atoning for the Neoliberal in All or rahm emanuel as the Chicken on Kapparot.”

Punctuating Coval’s poems are illustrations by Chicago natives like Hebru Brantely and Max Sansing. These portraits of Lorraine Hansberry, Kanye West, and Ida B. Wells emphasize that what Coval is creating here is a pantheon of Chicagoans past and present, famous and pedestrian.





Coval was born and raised in the suburbs of Chicago. He grew up in a Jewish working-class home and was obsessed with hip-hop from a young age. He would later use hip-hop to further understand and interrogate his Jewish identity. As a child he showed his rabbi the lyrics of “Why Is That” by KRS-One, a song that argues that Abraham and Moses were likely black. While the rabbi was less than pleased, this moment serves as a metaphor for Coval’s life.



Hip-hop is the through line for Coval. “Hip-Hop brought me back to Judaism and made me wrestle and remix it, understand my Jewishness in the light of critical race theories,” he wrote in an essay two years ago. “I am a breakbeat poet, a hip-hop generation writer who is trying to translate and synthesize the aesthetics of my moment and life and generation for a popular/populist audience.”

A People’s History of Chicago, then, feels like the appropriate next step for a man who has dedicated his life to building and learning from the city’s communities. Coval is a cofounder of Louder Than A Bomb, an annual youth poetry slam in Chicago, and the creative director of Young Chicago Authors, a program whose alumni include Chance the Rapper, Noname, and Jamila Woods. Chance the Rapper, who wrote the introduction to this collection, describes Coval as his “artistic father,” someone who made him understand “what it is to be a poet, what it is to be an artist, and what it is to serve the people.”

The latter half of A People’s History of Chicago is a deft mix of his personal history and the ongoing history of the city. In “Carl Sandburg Village (Where My Parents Met),” Coval situates his parents’ courtship within the urban renewal of the 1960s. In “I Wasn’t in Grant Park when obama Was Elected,” he describes “listening to the only democracy” he believes in, a youth open mic night. Instead of celebrating his country, he was “scheming on the ave, with the people, cooking up a new one.”

Toward the end of his introduction to Black Metropolis, Wright says, “Current American thought is so fastened upon trying to make what is presently real the only and right reality, that it has quite forgot the reality of the passion and hunger of millions of exploited workers and dissatisfied minorities.” It’s a bleak characterization of a nation built on paeans to equality and dreams of prosperity. A People’s History of Chicago feels like a contemporary echo of Wright’s description. Coval’s poems not only bridge the past and the present; they create a community through history, returning the city to those who built and continue to build it.

