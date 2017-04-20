The majority of the film’s 90-minute running time is devoted to the warehouse showdown, as if Wheatley had given himself the challenge of sustaining interest in a prolonged shootout in which everyone involved gets progressively more bloodied. Free Fire never leaves the warehouse, and as such there’s a purity to the film’s simplistic bang-bang-bang narrative. The movie’s not an unremitting action sequence—the characters pause to rethink their strategies or switch allegiances—but the claustrophobic sameness is daring, enveloping, and tedious in just about equal measure. At times, it becomes almost surreally funny—no, really, this entire film is just going to be about characters shooting one another.

Unfortunately, Wheatley and Jump’s snot-nosed script doesn’t pack enough rat-a-tat-tat quips, leaving the actors to supply their own charisma and wit to lines that could have used a punch-up. In the midst of shootouts, people will yell tired gung-ho lines like “Now we’re cooking!” as if Free Fire was a madcap action-comedy—a feeling accentuated by the ironic use of corny John Denver songs during scenes of high intensity. These bracing juxtapositions—violence and slapstick humor, dark drama and cheesy pop-culture detritus—have been a part of the B-movie DNA since Reservoir Dogs. If Free Fire never elevates these tropes, it nonetheless wades into them with palpable affection.

Still, it’s impossible to care much about what happens to anybody in this movie. Larson, who won an Oscar for playing a traumatized rape survivor in Room, carries herself with the same mixture of sincerity and tongue-in-cheek wryness as she did in another recent self-conscious homage to genre, Kong: Skull Island. Her commitment to playful professionalism is the film’s highlight, and it’s a pity more in the cast don’t follow her lead. Copley’s buffoonish weapons dealer never quite arrives at the lovable-idiot caricature he strains to achieve. Murphy lends a sexy soulfulness to the drab Chris, while Hammer practically struts like a peacock, treating the escalating body count as just good sport. Ord’s so conceited he doesn’t seem to believe he’d be killed by this group of inferior life forms, and his muss-proof hair is a great running joke amidst the zinging bullets and human carnage.

Free Fire throws out a couple mild surprises that complicate what’s going on and add a few visual wrinkles into the mix. But the film doesn’t exactly breeze to its finale—more accurately, it pummels you into submission with its increasingly gruesome deaths and bitterly determined participants. Enterprising cineastes could probably make a few interesting video essays breaking down Wheatley’s use of confined space to create tension, and the sheer stubbornness of the filmmaker’s approach develops into its own kind of weirdo virtue. But ultimately, Free Fire is as much whimper as it is bang.

Grade: B-

