Liberals have finally discovered the joys of the Benghazi conspiracy theory.

Jason Chaffetz’s announcement that he would not be running for re-election in 2018 was surprising. Chaffetz’s own explanation—that he wants to spend more time with his family and make some dough—may very well be all there is to it. Another possibility is that the chairman of the House Oversight Committee looked into the future, envisioned two years of running interference for President Trump, and decided that this was not going to do his career any favors. But some folks decided that Russia must be behind it because Russia, a moderately powerful state with a sputtering economy, is behind everything bad in America these days.

The first rumor was standard Russia conspiracy theory nonsense: Chaffetz was resigning because Russia had compromising information about him and was using it as blackmail! There is, of course, no reason to believe that Chaffetz, a guy from Utah, had been swept up in Russian operations. The source for this bizarre story was Louise Mensch, who has carved out a niche tweeting and writing nearly incoherent articles citing no evidence (beyond shadowy sources) of Russian interference. Mensch, a former member of the British Parliament, is either a nut or the best-sourced national security reporter in the country—there is no middle ground.

But on Thursday, Andrea Chalupa, a writer with the name of a Thomas Pynchon character, took things a step further in a viral thread that accused Jason Chaffetz of essentially orchestrating the Benghazi attacks so they could be used to discredit Hillary Clinton’s presidential candidacy four years later.