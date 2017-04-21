Brian Fallon worked on Capitol HIll and at the Department of Justice for years before serving as Hillary Clinton’s campaign press secretary and now as an adviser to the Democratic SuperPAC priorities USA. For episode 52 of Primary Concerns, he joined us in studio to discuss politics, the Trump backlash, and how revelations about his campaign’s ties to Russian intelligence are likely to shape both.
Further reading:
- Trump’s tax returns will become an election-year symbol of Republican complicity in all of his corruption.
- A shockingly measured take from an unlikely source on what happened in Georgia’s sixth district jungle primary.