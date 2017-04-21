Don’t blame Bernie Sanders for Heath Mello.

Bernie Sanders is unapologetically on his way to Omaha to campaign for Heath Mello. Here's what he told @nprpolitics this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/HrYnko5d1v — Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) April 20, 2017

Some provisos are necessary here. Mello earned a 100 percent rating from Planned Parenthood Nebraska in 2015, and recently said that his religious beliefs would not lead him to restrict abortion rights as mayor of Omaha. But abortion rights advocates are reasonable to be skeptical of these claims: Abortion access is in crisis, and American women can ill afford opposition to abortion from the Democratic Party.



But it’s notable that Sanders became a lightning rod here. He’s campaigning with Perez, after all. They are, presumably, stumping for Mello because that’s what the national party wants them to do. Consider the uproar when Sanders reiterated his long-standing status as an independent and when he declined to describe Jon Ossoff, the Democrat in Georgia’s special House election, as a progressive. People are outraged when he refuses to join the party, and they are outraged when he does what the party asks him to do.