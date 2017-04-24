A slow week for new releases—it’s apparently all Boss Baby all the time these days—gives us only one major new release to discuss, Ben Wheatley’s Free Fire, starring Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy, and Armie Hammer. We disagree on it: One of our critics thought it was a fun experiment, but the other found it mostly tiresome.

Then, in our Reboot segment, we discuss how Sidney Lumet’s Network doesn’t hold up nearly as well as you might remember. Also, Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums was a step forward for the filmmaker ... but just a preview of what he would be able to accomplish more than a decade later.



We hope you enjoy. Let us know what you think @griersonleitch on Twitter, or griersonleitch@newrepublic.com. As always, give us a review on iTunes with the name of a movie you’d like us to review, and we’ll discuss it on a later podcast.