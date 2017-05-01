Murphy’s rivals have hammered him for this, saying he’s trying to buy the race. “Voters should not choose someone who has bought the support of Democratic leaders,” Ray Lesniak, a state senator and gubernatorial candidate, told me. “Voters should decide on principles, not on the basis of someone spending tens of millions of dollars to get their attention.”

Wisniewski, who polled highest of Murphy’s rivals, is running to the left of Murphy. He supports single-payer healthcare, while Murphy, who says he supports single-payer in principle, is focused on defending the Affordable Care Act. Wisniewski supports a Sanders-style plan for free college, while Murphy is running on affordability. But that hasn’t won Wisniewski much support from the Sanders camp. The Vermont senator’s former campaign manager, Jeff Weaver, is backing Wisniewski while Sanders’s son Levi is backing Murphy. But the elder Sanders isn’t endorsing in the governor’s race. “I want to thank John Wisniewski for the strong support he gave me during the Democratic presidential primary,” he said in a January statement, according to Politico. “He played a great role in that race, and I am confident he would make an excellent governor for New Jersey.” But Sanders added that “the primary in New Jersey is hotly contested and there are those who supported me in 2016 who are supporting John and others who are supporting his opponent. For that reason alone, I have not endorsed in the New Jersey governor’s race.”

There’s also the question of whether Wisniewski’s Sanders-style progressivism is authentic. Jennifer Holdsworth, Hillary Clinton’s New Jersey state director last year, said Wisniewski’s “sudden, opportunistic jerk to the left, supporting Senator Sanders, was something a lot of people viewed as disingenuous.” Holdsworth gives Wisniewski credit for leading the “Bridgegate” investigation, but said his 21-year record as a lawmaker doesn’t show he’s any more progressive than Murphy. “We’ll let the voters examine what he’s done on single-payer, which is nothing,” Murphy adviser Julie Roginsky told me.

Greg Minchak, a Wisniewski spokesman, acknowledged that his boss hadn’t introduced single-payer legislation at the statehouse, but said Wisniewski was in the process of drafting a bill. “John has a long track record of being on the correct side of issues,” Minchak said. “The only thing opportunistic is that people are trying to make hay of John and his connection to Bernie Sanders,” which Minchak reiterated wasn’t popular with the Democratic establishment. “People across this country, particularly in New Jersey, are sick of business as usual,” he said. “They’re tired of transactional politics. They’re tired of party bosses telling them who to vote for.”

But Murphy is hardly business as usual. As even The Nation, in a February article that largely lionized Wisniewski, acknowledged, “Murphy isn’t running as a centrist corporate Democrat, but rather as a progressive champion making a strong appeal to labor. Despite his more than two decades on Wall Street, he is quick to acknowledge that the financial sector is underregulated, that the repeal of the Glass-Steagall Act was a mistake, and that Wall Street should have been held accountable for the 2008 meltdown.” The magazine further reported that “Murphy agrees with Wisniewski on a wide range of issues, including the need for a $15-an-hour minimum wage, a more progressive tax system, stronger environmental protections, and more effective gun control.”

Murphy has garnered a positive response from many Jersey Democrats for his innovative proposal to create a state-owned public bank, which, he told The Nation, would be explicitly modeled on the century-old Bank of North Dakota. “It’ll be a people’s bank,” he said. “Our model would make student loans at reasonable rates, small-scale infrastructure loans working with community banks, and small-business loans.”

The New Jersey election may well be the most important one for the Democratic Party this year. If Murphy wins, he would be able to enact his agenda immediately, as Democrats control the state legislature. For all the excitement surrounding the hotly contested Virginia gubernatorial race, where Ralph Northam and Tom Perriello are battling for the Democratic nomination, the state’s legislature is controlled by the GOP: Either of them would need to work with Republicans, as McAuliffe has. Virginia may attract more attention as a swing state—one that’s conveniently located for the D.C. press corps—but a unified Democratic government in New Jersey would join New York and California as the vanguard of the Trump resistance.

There’s plenty to recommend Murphy as a retail politician, too. He answers questions about his Wall Street ties by talking up his humble roots. The Times observed that he “considered pursuing a career in musical theater, oozes affability, remembers the tiniest details about people he has met and quickly owns up to his missteps.” “Murphy has canvassed the state. He shake hands with everybody,” Brent Johnson, a political reporter for NJ Advance Media, told me. “He takes millions of selfies. If he’s not a populist in message, he’s definitely a populist in personality.” Murphy’s election would mean the ability to actually enact progressive policies for a population of nearly 9 million people, and would be a vital step in helping Democrats rebuild after being decimated at the state level. For these reasons, all Democrats—even progressives uneasy with Murphy’s Goldman background—should consider the race, pragmatically, as a golden opportunity to reclaim an electoral and policy territory.

Sanders-style progressive populism never did take hold in New Jersey last year: Hillary Clinton won the primary there by a staggering 26 points. “Part of the context that’s sometimes ignored is that New Jersey is Wall Street’s bedroom community,” said Harrison. “We have a lot of people who work on Wall Street, and working on Wall Street in and of itself isn’t a disqualifier,” added Dworkin. With Democrats are desperate as they are, and Murphy as sufficiently progressive as he is, maybe that’s just as well.