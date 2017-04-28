Tomorrow is President Donald Trump’s 100th day in the Oval Office, and perhaps no one has captured the problems of his young administration better than the man himself. Yesterday, Trump told Reuters, “I loved my previous life. I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.” It’s a pithy summation of how Trump was completely unprepared for his new job.

But even Trump’s own words don’t quite do justice to his signature brand of incompetence. So here is a collection of photos and videos that begs the question the nation has been collectively asking itself for 100 days straight: Can you believe this freaking guy is president?

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

January 20: Ahh, Day One. This is the day that Trump left Melania behind holding the plans to her anti-cyber-bullying campaign, never to be seen again.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

January 25: Trump inexplicably sits at a tiny schoolboy desk to sign an executive order to begin construction of The Wall on the Mexican border. He has yet to get Mexico or Congress to pay for it.