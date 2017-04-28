The movie seems to have a lot of things it wants to say about technology, but it hasn’t thought them, or its main character, through all that carefully. Watson is an earnest young actress, sometimes to a fault; she hasn’t quite shaken that Hermione-esque eagerness to please, which leaves her stranded in a film that hasn’t figured out who she’s supposed to be playing. Is she a dreamer? A skeptic? A convert? A devious conniver? A true believer? I have no idea, and you won’t either. Watson is an actress adrift here, and the audience can’t help but float away with her.

Another issue is that, in the novel, Eggers could let allusion do a lot of the work for him. He could come up with an idea like SeeChange or SoulSearch (which is a program that can find any person on the planet within 10 minutes, whether or not they want to be found), and the reader could draw his own connections to Brave New World or 1984. But under the harsh constraints of a three-act movie, these inventions look gimmicky and basic. They look like the plot contrivances they really are.

The movie is baffling in still other ways. As much as Hanks tries to give his nice-guy CEO darker shadings, he’s a mostly incoherent character; there to make big speeches when the movie requires one, but never built up enough to be the true villain the movie’s climax wants him to be. (Also: Why does Bailey initially take such an interest in Mae? The movie’s so choppily put together that it’s impossible to say.)

And poor John Boyega. The Star Wars actor has such natural, easy charm that you keep waiting for his character to make even a grain of sense. He’s sort of the company’s founder, but he’s in hiding, except he’s always hanging around the campus, but no one seems to recognize him, but then he pops back up to look disappointed in Mae, and then to help her, and then … I give up. I defy anyone to define even basic biographical information about Boyega’s character. His whole story has the feel of a drastic last-minute studio intervention either to maximize his character’s screen time or to minimize it. What they’ve ended up with is farcical.



You can see seeds of what The Circle could have been. When Mae is living a “transparent life”—it’s another bit of muddled satire in which she lives in public with cameras following her around; honestly it’s not worth getting too deep into—there are some interesting visual elements, with little chat bubbles popping up around her, commenting on the action. (Occasionally the bubbles feel like critics pointing out plot holes.) There’s some potentially fruitful terrain with Mae’s parents, particularly Paxton, who effortlessly provides more characterization in five minutes than anyone else in the cast.