The problem is that contextualizing information is one of journalism’s most important duties, and the Axios model has almost no room for context. Every post feels like a briefing, but if you’re hungry for more information there’s nowhere else to go. “One of the main challenges for me in following this administration is that there is so much information and there are so many tweets and quotes,” Laura Hazard Owen, the deputy editor of the Nieman Journalism Lab, told me. “Bullet points are less helpful in that context because there’s no narrative: It’s just information being thrown at you all the time. If there’s no organizing theme, it just becomes a laundry list of things.”

Many items do end with a bit of analysis—a takeaway labeled “why it matters,” “what it means,” or “the bottom line.” Here, for instance is why the speech Trump gave on Saturday marking his 100th day in office matters: “This remarkable speech shows Trump’s inside-outside game. Inside, he’s sculpting his 100-days narrative and giving a raft of interviews, assuring Beltway reporters that he knows they still matter. ... On the road, journalists are his go-to foil.” Allen ends with a bullet point of advice: “Be smart: Don’t over-interpret either half.”

Still, Axios deifies one type of journalism (scoop generation) at the expense of another (context), and the result is a blinkered experience. In this respect, Donald Trump and Mike Allen are almost perfect for one another. Trump generates a ton of chatter and Allen is an excellent stenographer of chatter.

The best parts of his newsletters are often (always anonymous) quotes from powerful people. In a breathless entry filed after Trump’s well-received speech before a joint session of Congress, one aide told Allen, “For once, we had the wind at our sails. We decided not to sh*t on ourselves.” That’s a good quote! But the problem with being a stenographer for the powerful is that many of these powerful people are extremely full of it. Furthermore, you have a White House with so many conflicting voices that it makes Rashomon look like an open-and-shut case. Yet Allen dutifully reports their words, which are then shuttled to your inbox before 7 AM.

This ethos bleeds into Axios’s other coverage as well. It’s more invested in technology and Silicon Valley than its business-oriented competitors like The Wall Street Journal—there are lots of features on Elon Musk and the coming AI apocalypse—but no one would confuse it for The Verge, let alone Gizmodo. Which is is to say it has invested heavily in getting the kinds of scoops that investors care about—the kinds that will make them money—not necessarily in shedding an unflattering light on some of the most powerful and wealthiest people in the world.

This is a recipe for bad journalism, yes. But it also goes against the grain of what traditional news outlets are betting on. As far as the average consumer goes, skepticism sells, resulting in subscription surges for the likes of The New York Times. “Serious investigative reporting from The New York Times and The Washington Post is really important now,” Hazard Owen told me. “That has the ability to change the narrative.” Still, investors are a valuable commodity for a news organization because they will pay lots of money to get information before other people—the Bloomberg model—and because as an audience they command more advertising dollars.

As it builds its empire, the danger for Axios is that it could become a publication for powerful, important people by powerful, important people. There are too many incentives for it to continue to transcribe the talking points of moguls in big business and politics. At a time when the two are dangerously intertwined, an incredulous publication becomes dangerous as well.