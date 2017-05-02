U.S. conservatives face a similar predicament across a wide range of issues, including climate change, but few of them are prepared to do the dull, repetitive, and frequently unconvincing work of explaining why their opposition to an active federal government should trump other urgent concerns. It would be unpersuasive to argue, “Stopping runaway climate change requires federal interventions that I object to on the following abstract ideological grounds” over and over again. Applying the same principles to other pressing questions—like whether we should reduce the rate of uninsurance, or provide poor children adequate nutrition—yields similarly unsatisfying arguments.

The remedy most conservatives have adopted, consciously or otherwise, is to devise more genial justifications for their conclusions and use those to backfill their arguments. New York magazine’s Jonathan Chait called this “a tic of American conservative-movement thought — the conclusion (small government) is fixed, and the reasoning is tailored to justify the outcome. Nearly all conservatives argue this way...”

In Stephens’s case, the tic manifests in his depiction of policies designed to limit greenhouse gas emissions as “abrupt and expensive,” and his intimation that supporters of such policies may harbor unspoken “ideological intentions.” The truth is very nearly the opposite. The debate over how aggressively to limit greenhouse gas emissions is driven, to coin a phrase, by how “abrupt and expensive” it might be if the response comes up short. The unspoken ideological intention, on the other hand, is harbored by conservatives, whose aversion to taxes and regulation outstrips their interest in insuring against worst-case climate change scenarios, and motivates them either to play down the risks of climate change or deny that human activity is changing the climate in the first place.

It is this same tic that aligned the entire Republican Party behind the claim that a conservative health care bill would cover more people and at a lower cost than Obamacare, rather than admit the truth, as conservative writer Phil Klein admirably did when he encouraged Republicans to say, “We don’t believe that it is the job of the federal government to guarantee that everybody has health insurance.” The tic, in other words, is a fallacious mode of reasoning that commits many conservatives to sloppy thinking or outright dishonesty.

After the Affordable Care Act passed in 2010, conservative lawyers scoured the statute for legal infirmities, hoping of hobbling it in court. They ultimately seized upon some sloppy drafting that, taken out of context, made it appear as if the ACA prohibited the subsidization of insurance purchased on Healthcare.gov. Had the challenge succeeded, it would have crippled the law, which made it a tantalizing cause for the entire conservative movement. But almost no conservatives made the above-board admission that they supported the lawsuit for purely instrumental reasons. They overwhelmingly adopted the view that the law had only one plausible interpretation (theirs), and even propounded the theory that Democrats had intentionally designed the law to be vulnerable to sabotage. To acknowledge even a trace of ambiguity or doubt would have both undermined the legal argument and amounted to an admission that the law’s challengers were engaged in cynical mischief. So almost no conservatives did.