The Forgotten First Nation

In 2011, Kassidy Pelletier was washing dishes at her kitchen sink when she heard that the Canadian government was evacuating everyone in her community of Lake St. Martin. Extensive flooding had swept the region, and the government had decided to protect the predominantly white city of Winnipeg by redirecting the waters to Lake St. Martin, a First Nation reservation. Within days, some 1,300 indigenous residents were evacuated from their homes, their entire community destroyed.

The evacuees were initially relocated to hotels in Winnipeg. Six years later, they’re still there, living in temporary government housing. Unable to return to their ancestral lands, a generation of elders has passed away; teenagers who grew up in hotel rooms have begun giving birth to children of their own.

Two years after the flood, when Pelletier returned to Lake St. Martin to salvage her family’s belongings, she discovered her childhood home looted, the valuables gone. Walking into her ­kitchen, she covered her face with her sweatshirt to mask the stench.

Lake St. Martin’s council recently broke ground on a new community for the displaced residents, not far from their original home. But the 280 houses the Canadian government has agreed to fund are just half of what the community needs.