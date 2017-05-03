The basic dilemma that has prevented House Republicans from passing the American Health Care Act is that their majority, while large, isn’t large enough to span the divide between those on the right who would like to repeal the Affordable Care Act altogether, and vulnerable or moderate members who fear or oppose eliminating Obamacare’s central benefits.

Chief among those benefits is the ban on discrimination against people with pre-existing conditions. An ACA alternative that preserves these protections will hemorrhage conservative support; one that eliminates them will hemorrhage the support of others. GOP leaders, including President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, are attempting to resolve this dilemma by caving to the right’s substantive demands and lying to everyone else.

VERIFIED: MacArthur Amendment strengthens AHCA, protects people with pre-existing conditions. https://t.co/6W7bDEO40r — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) May 2, 2017

The MacArthur amendment is a series of provisions that persuaded nearly all House conservatives to support the AHCA. Among other things, it would allow states to waive Obamacare’s blanket prohibitions against charging sick people more for health insurance and selling plans that don’t cover basic medical services like doctor visits and hospitalization.



On the face of it, these changes would leave people with pre-existing conditions more vulnerable to uninsurance, medical bankruptcy, and death than they are under current law. The provisions of the MacArthur amendment, and the backlash to it, explain why Republican leaders are finding it difficult to cobble together 216 votes for the AHCA, even after winning over most members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. Many House Republicans have vowed to save pre-existing conditions protections and would violate their promises by voting for the amended AHCA.