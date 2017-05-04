Six years ago, before Obamacare’s coverage expansion went into effect, the number of people in that predicament, or a similar one, was surely tiny. But the ACA has extended coverage to millions of people since then. If Republicans weaken protections for people with pre-existing conditions, make their insurance unaffordable as this bill promises to do, the toll will be disastrously high.

The insularity of conservative thoughts blinds many Republicans to this logical certainty. Just as so many Republicans lack the empathy to support things like marriage equality or disability rights until their families need the protections, they can not see that violating the pre-existing conditions promise is grossly inhumane. And because Republican members of Congress are all insured—and, indeed, they selfishly exempted themselves from the pre-existing conditions rollback—it will never dawn on them. In many cases, the GOP’s moral intuition runs backwards.

But that doesn’t mean Republicans don’t know what they’re doing in a broader sense. Though the CBO doesn’t forecast immediate mortality risks, it does estimate the global costs and consequences of legislation, and has already apprised Republicans that the AHCA would do widespread harm.

The changes Republicans have made to AHCA over the past several weeks have made the bill considerably more regressive and politically toxic, but have not altered its fundamental nature. The original AHCA failed amid a feeding frenzy over the CBO’s finding that the bill would strip insurance from millions of people within a year, and leave 24 million fewer people insured by the end of the decade, relative to current law.

Since then, GOP leaders have sought to address the concerns of members in both wings of their party, but have not altered the central bargain that made the initial CBO score so bad. All of the backroom dealing has tinkered around the edges of a House Republican consensus that it is good policy to finance a massive tax cut for the rich with savage cuts to Medicaid and to premium subsidies for working class people.

Recent amendments layer onto that consensus a new proposition that states should be able to allow insurance companies to price people with pre-existing conditions out of the insurance market, and sell people plans that don’t cover basic benefits like doctors visits and hospitalization. The Brookings Institution has persuasively argued that the AHCA would amount to near-wholesale elimination of Obamacare’s ban on discrimination against people with pre-existing conditions, and may even allow employers to hollow out employee health benefits.

The latest changes to the AHCA will likely cause the CBO to adjust its cost and coverage estimates, but will not provide Republicans any political relief. Republicans want to outpace the CBO because they know to a certainty that the CBO’s findings will make it harder for them to reimpose what was a fundamentally immoral status quo.

What’s makes the effort to plunge ahead despite all of this knowledge so mystifying is that it will all catch up to them. If the political breathing room House Republicans have created for themselves by voting without a CBO score allows them to pass the AHCA, the CBO will weigh in after their votes have already been cast. If Senate Republicans respond to that score by shelving the bill, it will underscore how reckless and cynical their House counterparts were by voting blind. If, on the other hand, the bill somehow passes the Senate and becomes law, and people start dying, the politicians who passed it will have to choose between claiming they didn’t know how devastating and immediate the consequences would be, or admitting that they were lying the entire time.