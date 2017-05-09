But the degree of Republican hostility toward Obama-era scientific advisers is indeed unusual. Texas Representative Lamar Smith has long pushed legislation to reconstruct the EPA’s other research review panel, the 47-member Science Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB reviews the “quality and relevance” of the science that the EPA uses to create pollution regulations. Smith argues that many scientists on that panel are biased because they’ve received research grants from the EPA. His bill, which has passed the House but has yet to be taken up by the Senate, would ban EPA-funded scientists from advising the EPA and more easily allow industry-sponsored experts who have a direct interest in being regulated to serve on the panel.

Several scientists and policy experts told me they believe the BOSC dismissals are an attempt to further legitimize Smith’s claims. “I do not think I am speculating when I say that this is a political move,” said Courtney Flint, a Utah State University environmental sociology professor who was fired from BOSC this week. Richard Revesz, the director of NYU Law School’s Institute of Policy Integrity has similar concerns, and said in an email, “I worry that this administration is trying to politicize the way that science is conducted at EPA.”

Arvai said that in the 14 years he’s worked with EPA, he’s never seen the such distrust of agency scientists. “I think what’s unique is this disdain for science, a disdain for scientific consensus around some key issues facing the country, climate change being one of them,” he said. “When I worked with people at the EPA when I was a consultant and Republican-appointed administrators were running the agency, I didn’t detect any of this.”

Though the firings may further politicize science, not much will change at the EPA in the short term. The BOSC’s role is to assess the quality of the EPA’s Office of Research and Development (ORD), which conducts all EPA research into environmental threats, but the BOSC is not required to review that office’s work. The ORD is fully staffed for now, but Pruitt has indicated he’d like to shuffle the agency’s research priorities away from climate science. Pruitt does not need the BOSC’s recommendation to do this.

An EPA spokesperson said the agency is undertaking a “competitive nomination process” for new BOSC members, which will likely take some time. CNN reported last month that more than 350 politically appointed positions at the EPA remained unfilled, including more than 100 scientists. Once new BOSC members are appointed, though, their advice may become even more important because Trump has proposed cutting ORD by more than 40 percent, from roughly $510 million to $290 million. With such limited resources, Burke said, ORD would be more reliant than ever on advisers to recommend what type of science to prioritize.