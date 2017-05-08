It’s not really summer movie season until the new Marvel movie is released, which means, well, now it’s summer movie season: Here comes Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, the sequel to the smash James Gunn hit that redefined what a Marvel movie could be. Turns out: Tim and Will actually like the second one even better. Find out why.

Then, in our Reboot segment, we look at Robert Zemeckis’s 2000 hit Cast Away, which features an incredibly shrinking Tom Hanks and a volleyball named Wilson. We also dig into Walter Hill’s incredibly strange but admirably driven “rock and roll fable” from 1984, Streets of Fire.

