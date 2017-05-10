They are kidnapped. They escape. They run. They bicker. That’s the whole movie.

Director Jonathan Levine has made some interesting movies with a distinct off-kilter vibe in the past. (His big hit was The Wackness, but I was also a fan of his teen zombie comedy Warm Bodies.) But he’s purely doing grunt labor here, a studio hack job if there ever was one. The movie barely has the energy to even introduce its supporting characters or settings. At one point, Schumer passes out and wakes up in an entirely new Ecuadorian village, out of nowhere, with new characters and new stakes, and the movie never pauses to tell us what’s going on, or why.

The movie doesn’t care and doesn’t expect us to. It has no propulsive energy, no overarching point to make, and no reason to exist outside of its own basic concept. It doesn’t even do much to mock these pampered Americans who tromp around the world like they own it and then scream for help when they step one pace outside their comfort zone. They are meant to be the rooting interest, and the Ecuadorian culture is just a place for them to learn and love and laugh. The movie doesn’t seem to have taken a second pass at anything.



All that said, you can go a long way in a movie like this solely on the chemistry and charm of the stars—this is the point of having movie stars in super-high-concept comedies—and the movie wrings Schumer and Hawn for all they’re worth. Schumer is less appealing and less vital than she was in Trainwreck, but she still has her moments; she has a way of delivering an aside that makes her lines sing, like she’s having a running side commentary with the audience, or maybe just herself.

She also works well with a daffy supporting cast, including Wanda Sykes, a deranged Ike Barinholtz, Christopher Meloni, and, most of all, a mute former Army special ops veteran played by Joan Cusack, prone to cartwheels and certain advanced interrogation techniques. There’s a great spinoff movie to be made about Cusack as a Liam Neeson-esque Taken character, not saying a single word but killing all sorts of bad guys in faraway lands.

But the real joy is seeing Hawn back, who effortlessly steals every scene she’s in. Her character doesn’t make a lot of sense—she’s a cat lady, but she’s also an adventurer, but she’s also a shut-in, but she’s also calm in crisis, but she’s also overprotective and suffocating her children, but she’s also … and on and on. Still, Hawn somehow stitches together a slightly real human being out of it all.