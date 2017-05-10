President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday increasingly looks like a preemptive coverup. The New York Times reports that in the days before Comey was fired, he requested “a significant increase in resources for the bureau’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the presidential election.” This adds to the growing body of evidence that the main cause of Comey’s dismissal was not, as the Trump administration claims, his handling of Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, but Comey’s pushing for a deeper investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Comparisons between the current political crisis and the Watergate scandal are now flying fast and thick, with many parallels drawn to Richard Nixon’s firing of special prosecutor Archibald Cox in the so-called Saturday Night Massacre. Yet these analogies miss a crucial distinction: While firing Cox accelerated Nixon’s spiral toward resignation, there is every reason to believe that Trump’s firing of Comey will in fact buy him more time, and might even help bury the Russia scandal for good.



The key difference between 1973 and 2017 is that Nixon faced a Democratic Congress, while Trump has the luxury of a Senate and House of Representatives under Republican control. The Saturday Night Massacre infuriated the Democratic majority and emboldened them to push ahead with the investigation. By contrast, in 2017 Republicans continue to provide cover for Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell defended Trump’s firing of Comey and continues to oppose calls for a special prosecutor, saying on the Senate floor, “Today we’ll no doubt hear calls for a new investigation which can only serve to impede the current work being done.” McConnell’s sentiments are the consensus among Republican legislators. Maine Senator Susan Collins said that the idea Comey was fired over the Russia investigation was “misplaced.” Florida Senator Marco Rubio said he was “surprised” by Trump’s actions, “but it’s a decision the president’s made and we’ll go from here.”