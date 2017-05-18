So, they find one. His name is Merlin. When summoned, Merlin produces his own version of the cause of the literal instability of Vortigern’s royal project. “My lord king, call your workmen and set them digging; you will find a pool beneath the tower which prevents it from standing,” he predicts. In the pool, he says, they will find two hollow rocks containing sleeping dragons. And, what do you know! There they are.

Merlin’s prophecy shows that he understands the nature of the landscape itself, the true material of Britain. The phony magicians just want to kill people and pour their blood around. The pool and the dragons that lie at its bottom are the true cause of Vortigern’s instability, but they also embody the political future of Britain. After the dragons have been located and Merlin is proved correct, they do battle. The dragons’ fight represents the struggle between the Saxons and the people of Britain to come.

The residency of the prophetic dragons beneath the earth, and the psychic connection between them and Merlin, demonstrate the key role of landscape in organizing the national identity of Britain.

The most interesting innovation of King Arthur: Legend of the Sword lies with the famous stone itself, where Excalibur lay unbudgeable for so long. As Arthur eventually sees in a vision, the stone was once in fact the body of his father. Rather than suffer ignoble death at Vortigern’s hand, Uther Pendragon throws Excalibur into the air and receives it, kneeling, to the back of the neck. His body turns to stone and sinks into the bedrock, where his heir’s inheritance awaits his coming.



The sword-in-the-stone is as much about the stone as it is about Excalibur.

And so, for all its silly, winking jokes and massive fight scenes and enormous flying bats (at one point Arthur goes on a quest and finds himself in a monstrous place called the “Darklands”), King Arthur: Legend of the Sword understands something central to Arthurian legend. It matters who your father is, because your blood, your right to govern, and the very earth of Britain upon which you walk, are made of the same stuff. The sword-in-the-stone is as much about the stone as it is about Excalibur.

Told and retold by writers from Monmouth to Chaucer to Malory, this ancient set of tales weave together intrigue, magic, piety, and the idea that the one true king can bring together a faltering nation. The story of Arthur is a national and, in many ways, a nationalist epic. That makes it simplistic in some respects, and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is not a very smart movie (Arthurian stories usually add in some good material about love and fealty and noble quest, but I suppose there wasn’t space for any of that once Ritchie was done with all those war elephants.).

But the movie is fun to watch and it repeats almost none of the damaging tropes about the medieval period that shows like Game of Thrones promulgate. Ritchie has cast a diverse group of actors, and made no fuss about it. There are no women raped or gratuitously tortured. The enemy is not coded as racially other. There are no plague boils. Ritchie has reached into the medieval quiver of tales for material, but has not imposed the meta-narrative of Western history onto those stories. For this restraint medievalists should be thankful, and the critics should be a little more forgiving. It’s really not so bad.