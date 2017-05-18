On January 4, Flynn told the Trump transition team he was under criminal investigation by the FBI for secretly lobbying for Turkey. Trump continued to have faith in Flynn. On January 26, then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates told White House counsel Don McGahn that Flynn was vulnerable to blackmail by the Russian government because he had lied about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Trump stuck with Flynn, and only forced his resignation after leaks from the Russian investigation revealed Flynn has misled the White House about his conversation with Kislyak, making it politically impossible for Trump to keep him on.

Days after Flynn’s resignation, Trump met with then-FBI Director James Comey. According to Comey’s notes from that meeting, Trump told him about the investigation into Flynn and said, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.” Finally, on multiple occasions since Flynn left his post, Trump has asked White House lawyers if he could contact Flynn. Trump was repeatedly told that it would be inappropriate, but he ignored legal counsel and called Flynn in April to say, “Stay strong.”

The pattern is clear: Trump has some sort of unusually intense devotion to Flynn, which leads him to override wise advice. Trump has been exceptionally loyal to Flynn and Flynn has reciprocated. “Thank God Trump is president,” Flynn told a friend after losing his job. “Can you imagine if Hillary had won and what she would be doing?” On Thursday morning, Flynn’s lawyer indicated his client won’t honor the subpoena from the Senate Intelligence Committee to speak on his Russian connections. If there’s a code of silence between Trump and Flynn, it’s holding strong.

A close associate of Flynn explains that this bond between Trump and Flynn is a personal one. “These are two men who bonded on the campaign trail,” the Flynn associate told Yahoo’s Michael Isikoff. “Flynn always believed that Trump would win. They were together so much during the campaign that Flynn became family. There has been zero sign of anything but supreme loyalty.”

The idea that Trump would show “supreme loyalty” to anything other than his own best interests is laughable. Trump is a thrice-married man who has repeatedly betrayed those who have done business with him. During an inheritance battle, he cut off health insurance for a nephew’s chronically ill child. When Trump’s mentor Roy Cohn contracted AIDS, Trump cut him off from his life. Trump is not, in other words, a many for whom loyalty is a value in and of itself. If Trump does value loyalty, it’s loyalty as understood by mobsters: the reciprocal loyalty of those who stay true to each other because betrayal would cause both men to be punished.