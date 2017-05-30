It wouldn’t be hard today to find out what Gina McCarthy was doing on any given workweek from 2013 to 2016. The former Environmental Protection Agency administrator’s daily schedule is still posted on the department’s website, listing all “meetings attended by advocates, stakeholders, elected officials, and others outside the Agency.” So is her deputy’s schedule, as well as the schedules of every assistant and regional administrator across the EPA. The reason, according to the website, is “to increase transparency in EPA’s operations.”

Scott Pruitt, the current EPA administrator appointed by President Donald Trump, does not have an accessible public schedule. On April 7, I filed a Freedom of Information Act request for copies of it. Nearly two months later, it has not been given an assignment date. I’m not the only one who has been blocked; several other journalists have filed similar requests that have gone unfilled, as has the Center for Biological Diversity, which recently filed a lawsuit seeking the documents.

Pruitt does post his day-to-day whereabouts on Twitter, which shows that he spent most of his three months in office meeting with energy and other industry groups, as well as congressional Republicans. But that’s “not an appropriate substitute” for official documents, says Lisa Rosenberg, executive director of Open the Government, which advocates for government accountability. “It’s self-selective,” she said. “He doesn’t have to tweet all of his meetings, whereas his official public schedule is comprehensive, and able to be accessed by FOIA.”

Public appearances are also rare for the administrator, as are on-the-record briefings with journalists. When Pruitt does talk to journalists, it’s generally to friendly ones, according to E&E News, which noted earlier this month that Pruitt’s media appearances have been limited mostly to Fox News and its affiliates. (Pruitt also interviewed with a conservative North Dakota blogger, the media arm of the conservative Heritage Foundation, and conservative radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt).