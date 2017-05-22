Each Trump scandal is well-documented, and a source of enduring national humiliation. It’s why some rank-and-file Democrats, like House representatives Maxine Waters and Al Green, are calling for his impeachment now. And yet, it is the position of nearly every leading Democrat that for both political and substantive reasons—the fear of “crying wolf,” the procedural obstacles, the lack of a completed investigation—liberals should not be calling for Trump’s impeachment.

“No one ought to, in my view, rush to embrace the most extraordinary remedy that involves the removal of the president from office,” said Representative Adam B. Schiff of California, the sober-minded senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. He warned that Democrats should not let their actions “be perceived as an effort to nullify the election by other means.”

Most people conceive of political overreach as a mishmash of tactical measures and legislative objectives (like government shutdowns or huge tax cuts for the rich) that are dumb and morally wrong and counterproductive. But if the Obama years proved anything, it’s that the conventional wisdom of how “overreach” translates into political consequences is murky and unintuitive. Democrats accomplish nothing by pretending Trump hasn’t earned at least an impeachment inquiry, except to remind their core supporters that they remain uncomfortable with their own convictions.

What’s ultimately making Democrats uncomfortable with the word “impeachment” is not any doubt that Trump has earned it, but the shambling speed with which he did so. It is undeniable at this point that Trump has committed impeachment-worthy offenses, and that—should the political atmosphere in Washington ever allow it—he should be removed from office.



Trump’s central defense against his critics is that his most outlandish acts have all been legal. “The president can’t have a conflict of interest,” he’s famously said, just as he claimed an “absolute right” to breach national security in his meeting with Russian emissaries, and to fire the FBI director. Each of these claims is narrowly true, but completely obfuscatory—and not just because impeachment is a political process, rather than a legal one.

Retaining ownership of his business empire doesn’t place Trump in violation of any laws per se, but he is in violation of the Constitution and of laws, if he’s used that business to accept bribes from governments. Trump has the unquestioned authority to fire the FBI director, but if his purpose in firing the FBI director is to cover up a crime, then he is nevertheless guilty of obstruction—much as my authority to own a kitchen knife does not allow me to use it as a murder weapon. (Ironically, none other than Comey himself once investigated Bill Clinton’s pardon of Marc Rich, even though the pardon power is plenary, because plenary powers can still be used in corrupt and illegal ways.)