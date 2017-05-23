

Monster, machine, and man: together they plot the Alien franchise’s territory. Each corner of the triangle is not a type, but a unique interpretation. Ellen Ripley is no ordinary human being: She holds a jawline full of emotion, and sweats like she is crying tears through her skin. The alien is not just a monster, but a sculpture of wet beauty whose jaws punch through people and whose blood melts the instruments we use to survive. Those tools are special, too. The metal objects in Alien movies are factory-industrial. Chains and trucks and big digger-like gadgets creak and groan, clanking bells tolling for the dead. And then there are the androids.

Every installment in the Alien franchise takes its energy from the interactions between humans, technological thought experiments (space travel, androids, reproductive science), and the alien itself. Every movie orients itself around a different combination of these three.

Alien: Covenant is a sequel to 2012’s Prometheus, which itself was a prequel to Alien. But although this movie brings us another female lead in the tradition of Weaver, Winona Ryder, and Noomi Rapace (Katherine Waterston, who plays Daniels), Alien: Covenant is not about the human heart, let alone a woman’s. The android at the center of the two most recent movies is played like a violin by Michael Fassbender, and he is the point at which the weight of Alien: Covenant falls.

As the android wakes from his android sleep, a figure towers behind him. It is a replica of Michelangelo’s David with his feet sunken into the floor and his head poking into the ceiling. The effect is of a figure that we can only see from ankle to neck: a beautiful but injured superman. The android is invited by his creator, Peter Weyland (Guy Pearce), to choose for himself a name, and thus the villainous robot David is born. He loves Wagner from the start.