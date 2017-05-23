A lot has changed in the two months since former chief Justice Department spokesman Matthew Miller joined us to discuss the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign’s role in subverting the 2016 election: President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey; Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstine appointed Comey’s friend, former FBI director Robert Mueller, to oversee the investigation as Justice Department special counsel; and a large number of leaks points to the likelihood that Trump himself has attempted to obstruct justice. With the similarities to Watergate mounting, we brought Miller back to the program to reassess the scandal and where the investigation might lead.

Further reading:

Cato’s Julian Sanchez argues a narrow focus on direct collusion, which may not have happened, risks obscuring all kinds of hypothetical wrongdoing that may be just as bad or worse.