Like a jilted spouse who has finally had enough, Western Europe is going its own way. German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the split on Sunday, shortly after President Donald Trump concluded an official visit to the continent that created a deep rift in the heart of NATO. “The times when we could fully rely on others are to some extent over—I experienced that in the last few days,” Merkel declared, speaking at a Bavarian beer hall rally. “We Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands.” At the end of her speech she took a swig from an oversized beer mug, smiling, as if relieved to be done with it.

Merkel was not alone in showing an open hostility toward the United States. Emmanuel Macron, France’s newly elected president, on Monday took a hardline against Russian interference in French politics during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Versailles, a marked contrast to Trump’s soft approach to Russia. Macron’s white-knuckled, tug-of-war handshake with Trump went viral last week, and in an interview with the French newspaper Journal du Dimanche he followed it up with what amounted to a slap in the face: “My handshake with him—it wasn’t innocent. It’s not the be-all and the end-all of a policy, but it was a moment of truth.”

Both Merkel and Macron see political upsides in ostentatiously standing up to Trump. But there’s more than political theater involved here. Trump’s trip is likely to be a pivot point in history: the moment when Germany, joined by France, decided to fully take on the mantle of European leadership. There’s every reason to believe that this shift isn’t just a temporary one, with the old alliance returning to normal once Trump leaves office. Rather, Trump’s rhetoric and actions have made European leaders confront long-held doubts about the U.S., forcing conclusions that aren’t likely to soon change.

Trump, for his part, is desperate to convince everyone that his first foreign trip as president was a big win. He tweeted on Sunday:

