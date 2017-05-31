The world is full of secret places. Behind a cupboard door, concealed by a secret panel, at the bottom of the sea—undiscovered treasures wait. Some are so damaged that they melt into dust at the slightest touch, while some are silt on the ocean floor. Many others became ash and smoke centuries ago. But some survive.

Every historian dreams of being the first to find a new cache of documents or a trove of artifacts. Discoveries like these change the topography of an academic field in an instant. The problem is that you cannot plan for them, and many of the most wonderful finds happen by accident. In 1940, some French teens and their dog chanced upon the Lascaux caves, which contain Paleolithic cave paintings approximately 15,000 to 17,000 years old. Seven years later, some teens (again) discovered the Dead Sea Scrolls in a Jericho cave while looking for a lost goat. A historian cannot compete with chance, in the hands of teenagers.

THE WEIGHT OF INK by Rachel Kadish Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 576 pp., $28.00

Rachel Kadish’s new novel The Weight of Ink follows in the tradition of these discovery stories. Kadish is also the author of the novels From a Sealed Room and Tolstoy Lied: a Love Story. The former was about an Israeli housewife, and the latter about a woman professor and her literary project on happiness. This new novel therefore represents a kind of synthesis of Kadish’s favorite themes.

The Weight of Ink follows most explicitly in the footsteps of A.S. Byatt’s Possession, combining a contemporary narrative about two historians with the contents of a cache of documents found under a staircase. Like Possession, Kadish’s novel follows a man and a woman—in this case, the postgraduate Aaron Levy and the elderly professor Helen Watt—as they grope in the dark of the past for a story that is just out of reach. Instead of a Victorian romance, however, Levy and Watt pursue the unknown author of the documents, which were written in 1660s London by a Portuguese Jew who formerly lived in Amsterdam.