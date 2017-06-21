For the most part, Trump’s orders are merely aspirational: While they may require federal agencies to start drawing up plans or reviewing procedures, they’re largely powerless to set policy. But in one recent memo, Trump took his pro-business agenda a step further. On April 21, the president issued an executive memorandum that could directly benefit one of his generous corporate backers: the insurance giant MetLife.

In a direct contradiction of his campaign pledges, Trump has sought to enrich private corporations at the expense of his blue-collar base.

At issue is the Financial Stability Oversight Council, an unheralded panel of top banking regulators. The FSOC was established in 2010, after Wall Street cratered the global economy, to monitor the financial system for undue risk and the threat posed by financial institutions that are “too big to fail.” One of the FSOC’s most important functions is to decide which financial giants should be designated as “systemically important”—large enough to threaten the overall economy. Megabanks already fall under this category, but the FSOC must decide which other institutions also deserve such a designation. So far, the FSOC has singled out three insurance companies: AIG, Prudential, and MetLife. Given how important these firms are to the country’s financial health, they are required to raise more capital to safeguard against an unforeseen catastrophe, and are subject to more stringent supervision from the Federal Reserve.

MetLife, however, has been fighting back against the increased oversight. In 2015, it sued the FSOC, claiming it had been improperly designated. The insurance giant was represented by the notorious bank lawyer Eugene Scalia—son of the former Supreme Court justice. Last year, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer, a George W. Bush appointee, sided with MetLife, overturning the designation on two grounds. First, she ruled, the FSOC should have assessed the likelihood that MetLife would experience financial distress and projected specific losses. Second, it should have considered the cost of the designation to MetLife’s business.