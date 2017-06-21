MetLife, however, has been fighting back against the increased oversight. In 2015, it sued the FSOC, claiming it had been improperly designated. The insurance giant was represented by the notorious bank lawyer Eugene Scalia—son of the former Supreme Court justice. Last year, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer, a George W. Bush appointee, sided with MetLife, overturning the designation on two grounds. First, she ruled, the FSOC should have assessed the likelihood that MetLife would experience financial distress and projected specific losses. Second, it should have considered the cost of the designation to MetLife’s business.

The FSOC appealed the ruling, and a federal appeals court was on the verge of issuing its decision in the case. But then, in what looks like a blatant attempt to protect MetLife, Trump stepped in with his memo to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. In the order, Trump instructs Mnuchin, as chair of the FSOC, to review the process used to designate financial corporations as systemically important and to recommend improvements. What’s more, Trump ordered the Treasury Department to analyze the same criteria that Judge Collyer cited in her ruling: whether the FSOC should assess the likelihood of financial distress, include specific loss projections, and consider the financial costs to companies.

Trump’s memo was issued on a Friday. The following Monday, MetLife asked the appeals court to delay its ruling until the Treasury Department completes its 180-day review. In its motion—large parts of which consist of quotes from Trump’s memo—MetLife suggests that a delay “will enable the new administration to determine whether any of the FSOC’s positions in this case should be reconsidered and whether it is appropriate for the government to continue pressing this appeal.” Translation: Trump’s memo could kill the entire case against MetLife. The Justice Department, which is representing the FSOC in the case, quickly agreed to delay the ruling by 60 days while it reconsiders its position. The court will take no further action until July.

Trump’s order is saving the company lots of money in compliance costs, while weakening the FSOC’s ability to protect the public.

At the very least, Trump’s order bought additional time for MetLife, which contributed $100,000 to his inaugural committee. Trump also has direct ties to Scalia’s law firm, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, which had two associates working on the president’s transition team. In addition to blocking an immediate ruling against MetLife, Trump’s order is saving the company lots of money in compliance costs, while weakening the FSOC’s ability to protect the public. “In modern history, this is the only executive order that’s custom-designed to help a single company in litigation against the government,” says Dennis Kelleher, the president of Better Markets, a nonpartisan Wall Street watchdog group.

Trump is hardly the first president to use executive actions to get his way. The suspension of habeas corpus during the Civil War, the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II, and the use of federal troops to enforce school desegregation in Little Rock all took place through executive orders. But Trump is already averaging more executive orders than any president since Truman, according to data from the University of California, Santa Barbara. More important, the nature of Trump’s FSOC memo appears to be unique: According to Better Markets, the order represents “a carefully choreographed dance between the Trump administration and Wall Street’s lawyers and lobbyists”—an effort by MetLife to secure an official-sounding pretext to tilt a court case in its favor.