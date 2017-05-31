Franken’s still smoldering anger is revelatory in that it’s an indictment of our bad politics. Ultimately, after many, many months on the campaign trail, Franken learned that age-old political cliche, “If you’re explaining, you’re losing.” Nevertheless, explaining is exactly what any non-politician would do in these moments, and Franken’s depiction of slowly learning to bury his sense of humor shows just how dehumanizing a life in politics can be. Giant of the Senate comes across sometimes as a therapeutic exercise, a way to unload baggage he’s carried since he entered politics in 2007.

Franken’s career in the Senate is given a similar treatment. He is very good at the shifting scope of the Senate—it is simultaneously a very big body, with thousands of employees and lobbyists jockeying for attention, and a very small one, where he technically has only 99 colleagues. Franken is openly admiring of many of them, particularly Amy Klobuchar, Harry Reid, and the Chucks, Grassley and Schumer. Franken also writes about his friendship with Jeff Sessions, which is kind of weird, but says he’s proud to have voted against his appointment as attorney general. To his abundant credit, though, he is very mean about those he dislikes. Having to apologize to Mitch McConnell for rudeness is depicted as a career low. (Franken blames McConnell for most of the upper chamber’s dysfunction.) And Franken’s treatment of Ted Cruz, which has already been much-discussed online, is a truly great addition to the ever-growing body of literature about how much Ted Cruz sucks. “I like Ted Cruz more than most of my other colleagues like Ted Cruz,” he writes. “And I hate Ted Cruz.” (A bit about workshopping a joke about Cruz with Klobuchar and Cruz himself is one of the book’s highlights.)

There’s a lot in the book about the big moments in politics: elections, debates, inaugurations, when a bill becomes a law. But its best moments are more banal ones. Calling rich people for money is treated as a circle of hell. Franken constantly has to invent new routines—and entertaining songs to sing to himself—to keep his sanity. An impromptu round of dancing at an Indian reservation (Franken proudly serves on the Indian Affairs Committee), against the wishes of his staff, is an entertaining look at real-life politicking.

Contrary to some of his fans’ expectations, Giant of the Senate does not work as a prelude to a presidential run. Franken’s take on what Democrats should stand for is easily the weakest part of the book—his politics are solid, but it’s the rare time he sounds like a politician. Franken has always been better writing about Republicans than Democrats and Giant of the Senate is no different.

Perhaps the best part involves an actual piece of legislation: a bill to fund a three-year study that would pair service dogs with veterans and analyze the results. The bill eventually passed but the three-year study is still going on nine years later. And the veteran who inspired it, who became a friend of Franken’s, took his own life. As Franken writes, it’s “a story about politics at its best: I met a heroic American who gave me a good idea, I reached out to experts to craft legislation, I found bipartisan support, and we got it done. Nobody lied about it, or sank it with a poison pill, or hired sleazy lobbyists to stop it from becoming law. But this is also a story about how even when everything goes right, politics can be full of setbacks and frustrations.”

So much of the regular guy politician narrative is about finding easy answers to complex problems. Giant of the Senate, in contrast, is a book about coming to terms with complexity without being overcome by it. He sees the Senate’s dysfunction through the same eyes everyone else does, and, unlike many of his colleagues, openly admits that it’s dysfunctional. This only makes his clear affection for the institution more endearing. Maybe more of his Senate colleagues should tell jokes. Just not Ted Cruz.