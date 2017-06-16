Why Trump Is a Loyalty Freak

Loyalty Day seemed to symbolize the defining neurosis of Trump’s presidency: his maniacal need for loyalty above all else.

As Comey told associates at the time, and testified last week in Congress, the trouble began when he refused Trump’s demand that he pledge his personal fealty, as if he were a monarchal subject. Instead, Comey promised to be “honest”—and thus loyal to the duties of his office, rather than the whims of his boss. After the firing, Trump denied that he’d asked Comey for loyalty, but emphasized that it wouldn’t have been wrong if he had. “I don’t think it would be a bad question to ask,” he told his friends over at Fox News. “I think loyalty to the country, loyalty to the United States, is important. You know, I mean, it depends on how you define loyalty.”

We know how Trump defines it—and that’s the problem. This is a man who, at a campaign rally, asked his supporters to pledge allegiance not to the flag, but to him. This is a man who made his bodyguard the head of Oval Office Operations, a key gatekeeper role. Every president needs a few die-hard loyalists around him; Trump needs everyone to be a die-hard loyalist. And since Trump already rivals Richard Nixon as the most dangerously isolated president in American history, it’s essential to understand why.

In some ways, the tunnel-vision insistence on loyalty is the least surprising thing about Trump’s presidency. After all, the man has always been a self-described “loyalty freak.” Asked a couple of years back what he looked for most in an employee, he shot back the “l”-word without pause. Some observers have chalked this up to Trump’s paranoid personality and deep-seated insecurity. More tangibly, it stems from his business past: Navigating the notoriously cutthroat, mob-ridden, and litigious world of New York real estate, he naturally came to value personal allegiance above all else. When your business model orbits entirely around yourself, everyone else must yield to your gravity.