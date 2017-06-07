Donald Trump Had Better Be Under FBI Investigation Now

Trump’s conduct with the FBI director wasn’t just autocratic. It was also increasingly obstructive, and might have trespassed into criminal territory even if Trump had not then fired Comey for refusing to do as asked, lied about his rationale, bragged to Russians that the firing Comey had “taken off” the pressure of the Russia investigation, then threatened to release secretly recorded tapes to intimidate Comey out of providing this very testimony.

After seeking his patronage, Trump asked Comey to end the Flynn investigation, and to remove the “cloud” of the Russia investigation. As a legal matter, obstruction of justice requires an element of “corrupt intent” on the part of the obstructer. That intent became plain after the firing, but even in the moment, it was easily inferred. Trump, again, cleared the Oval Office, suggesting he was aware his request was improper, and later communicated his belief that Comey’s unwillingness to lift the “cloud” of the Russia investigation reflected unreciprocated loyalty.

Just within the four corners of this prepared testimony, Trump’s pattern of behavior looks like obstruction of justice.

In a bygone era, we might expect Trump’s appointees to defect from the administration. In a less polarized time, the president might be forced to resign or face impeachment and removal by the Congress.

In the current environment, we can expect nothing of the sort. Though Sessions did reportedly offer to resign, it was not because of the president’s legal or ethical conduct, but because the president was angry that the attorney general recused himself, and can thus not participate overtly in the coverup.

When Comey, according to his statement, implored Session “to prevent any future direct communication between the President and me,” and told him that leaving the two alone “was inappropriate and should never happen,” Sessions “did not reply.”

After the March 30 phone call, Comey phoned then-Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente “to report the substance of the call from the President, and … await his guidance.” Comey did not hear back.

Trump’s loyalists, including his personal lawyer, are ignoring all of this, choosing instead to celebrate that as of March 30 Trump wasn’t under investigation.

If past is prologue, House Speaker Paul Ryan will read Comey’s opening statement, watch Thursday’s hearing, and reconcile himself to ignoring the crisis the testimony depicts—a dangerous, lawless president whose crimes erode his already meager capacity to do the job.



But it is a crisis. March 30 was more than two months ago. Trump wasn’t the subject of an investigation then, but there is no justification for that now. The people isolating one narrow detail to the exclusion of the dire portrait Comey painted are, in the most dishonorable way, prioritizing raw power over the interests and security of the nation.