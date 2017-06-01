Of course Nigel Farage is a player in the Russia story.

Farage, the low-rent British Trump and real-life Alan Partridge, spent his post-Brexit victory lap cozying up to Donald Trump and other faux American populists. Farage is a remarkably transparent opportunist, and he saw a branding opportunity to go from “smarmy guy drinking alone in a pub” to “figurehead of a worldwide populist movement.” He attended the RNC in July and appeared to be in regular contact with the Trump campaign. And shortly after his victory, Trump called for Prime Minister Theresa May to appoint Farage ambassador to the U.S.

In other words, he’s been an active social networker over the past year. Unsurprisingly, that seems to have ensnared him in the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

Farage is now a “person of interest” in the FBI’s probe, which has seemed inevitable ever since he was caught leaving the Ecuadorian embassay in London, where Julian Assange resides. Asked by BuzzFeed what he was doing there, Farage said he couldn’t remember.