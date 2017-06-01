Trump’s eight-part battle plan for screwing the environment is nearly complete.

On Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump announced that he would withdraw the United States from the Paris agreement, the international climate accord to limit global warming. “We’re following through on our commitments, and I don’t want anything to get in our way,” he said. “In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord.”

Trump’s decision was a devastating blow to the planet, first and foremost, and also to environmentalists, corporations, the military, and U.S. allies, all of which had urged him to keep President Barack Obama’s promise to the world. It was a victory for ultra-conservatives, nationalists, fossil-fuel industries, and Trump himself, who fulfilled yet another one of his campaign pledges to favor polluters over the environment.

While Trump has failed to keep many of his “commitments”—there’s no wall, Obamacare is still in place, and China has not been labeled a currency manipulator—he is making good on his pledge to dismantle the individual facets of Obama’s environmental policies. In a May 2016 speech, he laid out his eight-part, 100-day “America First Energy Plan,”: