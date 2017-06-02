Why Stalker Is the Film We Need Now

The first few scenes of Stalker are urban ones, shot in sepia. A man referred to only as the Stalker meets two men, named the Writer and the Professor, in a monochrome world. He promises to guide them into a place called the Zone, which the government has sealed off.

New York always whispers about Tarkovsky, since he is a hero to the kind of film nerd who gravitates toward lonely dystopias full of rats.

The group takes a speeder out of town, which is one of those railway cars you propel by pumping a handle. The Zone is in color, and neither its precise characteristics nor the reasons for its existence are clear. It contains ruins, a dog, flowing water, many trees. There are dangers involved in crossing the Zone’s terrain. A traveller must never take the same route twice. The Stalker tests the safety of the route by throwing little metal nuts knotted with rags ahead of the group before they move. He is the only one who can sense his way through the unnamed violence of the landscape, the only one who can take them to the Room.

For the gang seeks a chamber within the ruin that will grant the deepest desires of its visitors. But just as that desire has made each visitor suffer, true fulfillment will do the same. The Stalker refers to another guide from the past named Porcupine, whose conscious desires were trumped by unconscious ones: The Room gave him all that he did not know that he wished for, and destroyed his life. The Professor and the Writer seek the Room for very different reasons, and the Stalker’s own connection to the Room is unclear. Inside, birds appear from nowhere.

Stalker’s greatness lies in the journey. Tarkovsky makes a drama out of walking through a field that appears to contain no threats as we usually conceive of them. There is just grass and a hum of terror in the air. We hear breezes but do not see the branches moving. The rivers and fires and drips that we can see do not match up to the soundtrack (we cannot hear the huge waterfall until it is right in the middle of the screen).

Space is political, in the real world. People fight over territory at every level: Neighbors bicker over the property line, while borders define the shape of every nation and pin their identity to the map. The Zone of Stalker takes place right on the line that divides here from there. It is overgrown the same way that the Demilitarized Zone is overgrown, that strip of land between North and South Korea that is like a geographic scar. It is abandoned the way that the area around Chernobyl is abandoned. The science fiction author Bruce Sterling calls spaces like these “involuntary parks.”