What’s Next for Hillary Clinton?

Clinton threw a brick at that nest during an event in California on Wednesday with Recode’s Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg, lashing out at a whole host of enemies and haters. She blamed James Comey for twice interfering in the election, the Democratic National Committee for having shitty data, The New York Times for its breathless coverage of her private email server, the Electoral College for being silly, the expectation that she was going to win for making voters complacent, and Russia for sabotaging the election. Yes, she also blamed herself, but it felt more like a footnote. “I take responsibility for every decision I made,” she said, “but that’s not why I lost.” Russia was why she lost. Also the other stuff.

Clinton sounded those same themes at the Javits Center, but passions were notably cooler. “I’m particularly concerned about the role that Russia played, and the very serious interference that we know they were responsible for in our most fundamental democratic act,” she said. It became clear that Russia’s meddling in the election would be a major part of her book, which remains shrouded in some mystery. When it was first announced in February, it was pitched as a collection of personal essays centered around meaningful quotes that Clinton has collected over the years. But her talk at Javits suggested something closer to a campaign memoir.

Whatever the book is, writing it has clearly been a cathartic experience. She described the book as a window into what it was like to be Hillary Clinton in 2016. “I’m going to tell you how I saw it, how I felt—because you cannot make up what happened,” she told Strayed. “This is my truth,” Clinton added, perhaps subtweeting the critics of her interview with Swisher and Mossberg. “People can disagree and—guess what?—they will, I’m sure. But this is how I experienced being the first woman to break that barrier, get nominated, stand on the stage during the debates, and deal with the incredibly odd, bizarre happenings that were around. ... I’m going to tell you how I saw it and what I thought and felt.”