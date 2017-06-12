The Enduring Mystery of Jon Ossoff

Given Ossoff’s apparent moderation, Nation editor at large D.D. Guttenplan concluded that “a victory for Ossoff, who has run a cautiously centrist campaign, would hardly be a vindication for progressives.” That conclusion is implicitly supported by a member of the party’s centrist wing: Jim Kessler, co-founder of the think tank Third Way, told me approvingly that an Ossoff win would mean “the Democratic promise of being a big tent party is being kept.”

Like Kraushaar, Kessler argues that the “big tent” approach is vital to Democratic rebuilding—and that ideological purity tests by the party’s activist base are electorally ruinous. Both observers see a cautionary tale in Rob Quist, a more overtly populist progressive Democrat who lost a special House election in Montana last month—even though his opponent body-slammed an American reporter on the eve of the election. “I think we have to be honest with ourselves,” Kessler said. “He was probably too liberal to win that state. Democrats have won Montana. They’re usually more centrist.” “The problem with left-wing populist candidates,” said Will Marshall, president of the centrist Progressive Policy Institute, “is they have trouble reaching over and appealing to independents and moderates.”

Progressives push back at the idea that Quist’s ideology cost him his race. The New Republic’s Sarah Jones noted that Republicans and their allies vastly outspent Democrats in that contest. “Quist was an unusual candidate, but eerily suited for a state like Montana,” she wrote. “He is known to voters thanks to his popular folk music band and his family ranch. That, and his cowboy hat, may be enough to qualify him as ‘quirky’ to people who do not live in rural places, but it probably did not bother the people of Montana. Nor is his loss likely due to his left-wing platform.” Political commentator Sally Kohn brushed aside a “hypothetical counter-factual where there’s no proof.” “We don’t know who else could have won in Montana,” she told me. It’s worth noting that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has spent $5.8 million on Ossoff’s race, compared to the $340,000 it spent on Quist’s. At the same time, there was logic to these choices: Trump won Montana by 20 points in November while carrying Ossoff’s district by less than two.

Some Democrats believe Ossoff is winning in spite of his centrist rhetoric, not because of it. “If Jon Ossoff wins despite his milquetoast policy proposals and his Republican-lite campaign, it will be because the resistance wanted to defeat Trump,” said Charles Chamberlain, executive director of the progressive political action committee Democracy for America. Those don’t sound like the words of an Ossoff supporter, and yet, Chamberlain’s group is campaigning for him; there’s a massive Ossoff fundraising banner on its homepage. Chamberlain confesses he’s “disappointed” by Ossoff’s centrist rhetoric. “In general, he hasn’t been an economic populist,” he said. And he rejects what he calls the “ridiculous” argument that populism doesn’t play well in certain parts of the country. “There’s no reason why people shouldn’t be running on that same Warren-wing vision in every district,” he said.

But other champions of that vision have a less critical read on Ossoff. “He’s not running as a moderate,” insisted Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee. “He’s running on progressive ideas with politically popular local framing.” Green noted that Ossoff has made defending Obamacare a centerpiece of his campaign, and argued that Ossoff “will support very popular economic populist ideas” and “continue to have generally progressive values and be a good voice for how to talk about those values in different parts of the country.” Green drew a comparison to Democratic politicians like Senator Jon Tester in Montana, who is “good at advancing a brand of prairie populism back home that doesn’t always sound like Elizabeth Warren but basically lands in the same place in terms of the policy nuts and bolts.” “That’s what we need more of in the Democratic Party,” Green said.