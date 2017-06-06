Wonder Woman Is Propaganda

It’s a classical comic book interpretation of history, in which random fragments of the past are patched together to create a hero of perfect ideological specificity. It’s as if a five-year-old were let loose in the Encyclopedia Britannica then allowed to draw boobs and a heart of gold on his findings. As a result, the plot is both absurd and comfortingly familiar. Emerging from this mess—a hodgepodge of myth, twentieth-century American propaganda, and sentimentality about the power of love—comes Wonder Woman to save the world.

Courtesy of Warner Brothers.

As Wonder Woman, a.k.a. Diana, Gal Gadot is extremely well cast. Her face is beautiful, of course, but in a way that is different from other women; she is an individual rather than a replicant. Her body is long and lithe and strong-looking, as is her hair. Since she joins the fray from an island beyond time—literally, she doesn’t know what a watch is—Diana has an extremely limited understanding of anything. Her moral compass and sense of mission do not waver, but Diana comes across as fairly stupid a lot of the time. She walks through machine gun fire on the Western Front with admirable fortitude but little foresight.

Her moral compass and sense of her mission do not waver, but Diana comes across as a fairly stupid a lot of the time.

The movie’s light relief comes in the form of two silly British characters, played by Lucy Davis and Ewan Bremner (Spud from Trainspotting). You may recall Davis as the pretty receptionist Dawn Tinsley from the original U.K. version of The Office, or as Dianne from Shaun of the Dead. In Wonder Woman she is the bewigged foil of gorgeous Diana, which is strange to see for those of us who remember her as the leading lady. Next to Davis’s zip, Chris Pine is about as funny as a brick, although he does chiseled manliness pretty well. Over on Themyscira, the Amazons’ home, we meet Connie Nielsen as Diana’s mom and Robin Wright as her trainer. I’ve waited for years to see Claire Underwood fuck up some bad guys on a beach, and the real thing is delicious. Overall, director Patty Jenkins (who also made 2003’s Monster) has found sterling tools for this job.