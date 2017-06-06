Wonder Woman Is Propaganda

“Hast du das gesehen?!” the villager gasped. As Wonder Woman hurtled through the air to pulverize a bell tower containing a German sniper, her thighs rippled and her hair streamed. She had just leaped from a car door repurposed as a springboard. As with so many other moments in Wonder Woman, we saw her from below, a muscular giantess. A little kid sitting next to me turned to his dad and echoed the war-stricken peasant on screen. “Did you see that?!”

In fact, there is much in Wonder Woman that we have seen before. This new offering from DC Comics takes place during World War I, one of the two great wars of the 20th century that have become fodder for the Hollywood superhero entertainment complex. Wonder Woman is supposedly an “Amazon,” a people who, in this universe anyway, dwell on a vaguely Greek island where the steely older babes of Hollywood practice knife-fighting. After an American (Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine) stumbles upon their timeless haven and causes a beachside conflict between these ancient hotties and Germans with guns, the hottest among them joins him to find and fight the mythical villain who is behind all this destruction.

It’s a classical comic book interpretation of history, in which random fragments of the past are patched together to create a hero of perfect ideological specificity. It’s as if a five-year-old were let loose in the Encyclopedia Britannica then allowed to draw boobs and a heart of gold on his findings. As a result, the plot is both absurd and comfortingly familiar. Emerging from this mess—a hodgepodge of myth, twentieth-century American propaganda, and sentimentality about the power of love—comes Wonder Woman to save the world.

Courtesy of Warner Brothers.

As Wonder Woman, aka Diana, Gal Gadot is extremely well cast. Her face is beautiful, of course, but in a way that is different from other women; she is an individual rather than a replicant. Her body is long and lithe and strong-looking, as is her hair. Since she joins the fray from an island beyond time—literally, she doesn’t know what a watch is—Diana has an extremely limited understanding of anything. Her moral compass and sense of mission do not waver, but Diana comes across as a fairly stupid a lot of the time. She walks through machine gun fire on the Western Front with admirable fortitude but little foresight.