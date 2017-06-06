Scott Pruitt’s Morning Joe interview was an astonishing act of misinformation.

President Donald Trump’s ultra-conservative EPA chief spent a good 15 minutes on Tuesday morning getting grilled by MSNBC panelists about Trump’s recent decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord. It was not a smooth interview. At one point, host Joe Scarborough had to pause it because Pruitt repeatedly refused to answer a basic yes-or-no question on climate change. Still, Pruitt’s interview did reveal the Trump administration’s warped view of environmental policy. They want Americans to believe that:

1) The Paris climate agreement has nothing to do with climate change.

Pruitt refused, three times, to say whether he discussed climate change with Trump during their deliberations over the accord.