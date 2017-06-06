Scott Pruitt’s Morning Joe interview was an astonishing act of misinformation.

Pruitt refused, three times, to say whether he discussed climate change with Trump during their deliberations over the accord.

WILLIE GEIST: In your conversations, you never talked about whether climate change is real and whether it’s impacted by humans? PRUITT: The focus of our discussions was and has been ﻿on the merits and demerits of the Paris accord.... It was a very informed and thoughtful approach. We took weeks evaluating this. And he put America first with respect to this decision. GEIST: And climate change never came up?

Pruitt then launched into an extended answer about how Trump would continue to engage with other countries, but that they believed the Paris accord was unfair to the United States.

GEIST: So the conversation about Paris—which at its core is about climate change and the world’s impact, and human impact on it—you never raised that with president Trump in a meeting? PRUITT: The focus of the discussion was on the merits and demerits of what Paris sought to achieve.

Scarborough interjected, asking Pruitt two more times whether he spoke to the president about about the reality of global warming. Later, Pruitt accused Scarborough and his panelists of misdirection. “The reason you’re asking this question is to get away from the merits and demerits of the climate accord,” he said. Pruitt thinks it’s off-topic to discuss climate change during a debate about a climate change agreement.