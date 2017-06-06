Don’t let Silicon Valley near the kids.

All praise Marc Benioff, the beneficent, the wise, the creator of Salesforce. The good and mighty Benioff is very rich and justly so, for he has created a software. Now society owes him due praise and the minds of its young. Or, at least, this is the conclusion of San Francisco’s public schools. The New York Times reported on Tuesday that the city is being swept up in a wave of tech billionaire investment in public education:



Mr. Benioff ultimately pledged $100 million over a decade to the San Francisco Unified School District through his company’s nonprofit arm, Salesforce.org. Unlike conventional benefactors, he is hands-on: School district administrators now submit an annual grant wish list to the Salesforce.org board for review. And Mr. Benioff dispenses not just money, but also management prescriptions.

Former San Francisco school superintendent Richard Carranza told the Times that Benioff is “almost a public-sector V.C.” This is a horrifying sentiment for a professional educator to express in public. Benioff’s money comes with strings glued to its grimy surface, and he has no experience in the field of education.

It’s a form of magical thinking. Benioff made money, so he must be smart, so he can fix everything. It is related to another and even more insidious form of magical thinking: Businesses make money, so everything should be run like a business. These are the same flawed premises that propelled Donald Trump to the White House.

