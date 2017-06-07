Hidden Beneath a Hockey Rink, a Silent Film Treasure Trove

In 1929, a local man named Clifford Thomson buried the films. He worked at the bank and with the hockey association, which was bothered by the bump in the rink caused by an old swimming pool underneath it. Thomson used the troublesome films as landfill. Earth went on top, then boards, then the ice. What was local knowledge gradually faded, until the films underground became like graves of people once loved and then forgotten.



The Gold Rush is a story of a place and time, a key narrative patch in the grand tapestry of America. Where gold came out of the ground, there the material of the silver screen entered it. As Morrison explains, the movie is a “literal time capsule of histories converging on each other, layered and self-referential, silver film having been returned to the same earth that gold was removed from.” The Gold Rush itself is also a key element in many early silent movies. In one clip featured in the movie, a proud and rageful woman laments that “there’s not enough gold in the world to bring back my happiness.”



What was local knowledge gradually faded, until the films underground became like graves of people once loved and then forgotten.

Dawson City: Frozen Time is made almost like a silent movie about silent movies. There is no voiceover and very little speech, aside from the interviews with people who dug the movies up and transported them. (No moving company would take the reels onto their trucks, and in the end they traveled by military plane.) Minimal, atmospheric music by composer Alex Somers accompanies the film. The soundtrack is forced to do a lot of work, so it could have done with a little more drama or dynamic contrast.