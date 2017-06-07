Hidden Beneath a Hockey Rink, a Silent Film Treasure Trove

Nitrate film burns. It is chemically the sister of guncotton, the old-fashioned explosive. Nitrate film has been known to spontaneously combust, and it continues to burn even if you submerge it in water. From its invention in 1889 until Kodak’s conversion to acetate base in the early 1950s, nitrate film was also the standard stock for movie prints. So, when a nitrate film print burns, a story burns with it: The reel is devoured from beginning to end, until the whole narrative has been swallowed up and each character eaten by flame.

An 1897 nitrate film fire in Paris killed 126 people, mostly women. It is estimated that 75 percent of silent film has been lost forever. Film fires feature in several movies, notably the infernos of Cinema Paradiso (1988) and Inglourious Basterds (2009). Movies are shown dying on screen, but giving life to a new narrative as spectacle. In Tarantino’s movie, that narrative takes the form of a political revenge fantasy.

A new movie tells a reversed version of this story. In 1978, 533 reels of film dating from the 1910s to ‘20s were discovered buried under a hockey rink in the Canadian town of Dawson City. As a bulldozer ate through the parking lot to build a new recreation center, the reels came up from the ground—a little like earthworms, a little like zombies—to greet a world that had changed. There, in Dawson City, permafrost had protected the film from its inclination to destroy itself.

Dawson City: Frozen Time tells the history of the town from the beginning, as if it were a biopic of a place. Moving through history, director Bill Morrison uses film from the Dawson City Collection, as it is known, along with archival footage and extraordinary still images of the Klondike Gold Rush of the end of the nineteenth century. The town itself was a little hotspot of early photographic activity. Many early glass-plate negatives were discovered inside the walls of a local cabin, after a local couple decided to dismantle their home and move out of town.

