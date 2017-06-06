Dear Trump Appointees: Quit Your Jobs or Lose Your Souls

There are, of course, many political jobs in any administration that don’t require Senate confirmation, and little stopping Trump from filling them all with Twitter eggs. But the people in those jobs today don’t all do equally sensitive work. Someone like White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer isn’t holding the republic together by refusing to resign. Same goes for scores of other aides, advisers, lawyers, and operatives who enlisted with the Trump administration under morally complex conditions. Even at a great distance from the most consequential decisions Trump is making, the moral argument to serve has transformed into the moral obligation not to prop up or paint a Potemkin facade on grave wrongs.

The person facing the most serious dilemma is probably McMaster. Being national security adviser has destroyed McMaster’s public credibility, but we also know that Trump will happily replace him with a compromised toady; Trump has reportedly even complained to confidants that he misses his first, disgraced national security adviser, FBI suspect Michael Flynn. The legendary defense reporter Tom Ricks has advised McMaster to quit. The counterpoint is that we in the public don’t know how seriously dysfunctional things are on the inside and how much noble work someone like McMaster might be doing. Looking like an idiot in public is Sean Spicer’s considered decision; but for the national security adviser, public derision might be a small price to pay to avoid armed conflict or the deep compromise of the political independence of the intelligence services.

But just because it might be right for McMaster to stick around doesn’t mean the same moral logic applies to every job in the Trump administration.

