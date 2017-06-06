Dear Trump Appointees: Quit Your Jobs or Lose Your Souls

Trump has undermined career staff and senior leadership at the Justice Department, including Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, by constantly compromising the legal work they do on behalf of his initiatives:

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017 The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Trump endangers the country with ad hoc policy and then makes liars and collaborators of the people who agreed to work for them. The Rosensteins and Mattises of the administration should be asking themselves whether they could do more good by resigning and blowing the whistle than they can by filling positions Trump can’t easily clog with loyalists.



There are, of course, many political jobs in any administration that don’t require Senate confirmation, and little stopping Trump from filling them all with Twitter eggs. But the people in those jobs today don’t all do equally sensitive work. Someone like White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer isn’t holding the republic together by refusing to resign. Same goes for scores of other aides, advisers, lawyers, and operatives who enlisted with the Trump administration under morally complex conditions. Even at a great distance from the most consequential decisions Trump is making, the moral argument to serve has transformed into the moral obligation not to prop up or paint a Potemkin facade on grave wrongs.

The person facing the most serious dilemma is probably McMaster. Being national security adviser has destroyed McMaster’s public credibility, but we also know that Trump will happily replace him with a compromised toady; Trump has reportedly even complained to confidants that he misses his first, disgraced national security adviser, FBI suspect Michael Flynn. The legendary defense reporter Tom Ricks has advised McMaster to quit. The counterpoint is that we in the public don’t know how seriously dysfunctional things are on the inside and how much noble work someone like McMaster might be doing. Looking like an idiot in public is Sean Spicer’s considered decision; but for the national security adviser, public derision might be a small price to pay to avoid armed conflict or the deep compromise of the political independence of the intelligence services.

But just because it might be right for McMaster to stick around doesn’t mean the same moral logic applies to every job in the Trump administration.



Very senior career staff—the people with most to lose by leaving, and most inertial power to quietly thwart Trump’s excesses—are reaching the end of the line. The career diplomat serving as acting ambassador to China has resigned over Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement.

David Rank, no.2 @USEmbassyBJ, has resigned, sources say. He couldn't back Trump on climate. Rank had 27yr career including @USEmbassyKabul — John Pomfret 潘文 (@JEPomfret) June 5, 2017

The career diplomat serving as acting ambassador to the U.K. contradicted the president’s Twitter broadside against the mayor of London after the weekend’s terrorist attack. It fell on him to stave off a diplomatic crisis and serve as the voice of U.S. decency in exile because Trump fired all Senate-confirmed ambassadors rather than allow them to serve in an interim capacity while he staffed up his administration.



The right-wing super-lawyer George Conway, husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, recently withdrew his name from consideration to head the DOJ’s Civil Division. Liberated from the need to kowtow to Trump, he excoriated his wife’s boss on Monday for undermining the very people who would have been his colleagues.

These tweets may make some ppl feel better, but they certainly won't help OSG get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters. Sad. https://t.co/zVhcyfm8Hr — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017

If Trump is putting career civil servants in impossible positions, and scaring off the next tranche of nominees who had the good fortune not to be confirmed yet into his administration, then many other people should be asking themselves whether their work subordinates the national interest to their professional ones. McMaster’s predicament is not the rule; and to those who can’t honestly claim to have the weight of the world on their shoulders, it’s time to pack it in and tell your stories.