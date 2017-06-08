What if Trump was under investigation before he fired James Comey, and Comey confirms it?

In my longer assessment of the fired FBI director’s opening statement, and in response to those taking solace in the fact that Comey did in some sense assure President Donald Trump on three occasions that he was not under investigation, I concluded: “If he was not under investigation before he fired Comey, it is imperative that he be so now.”

But as I alluded to at the end of the article, the latest date we can believe with any confidence Trump wasn’t personally under investigation was March 30, nearly six weeks before Trump fired him. That’s the day Trump phoned Comey to complain about the “cloud” of the Russia investigation and whine about the fact that Comey had testified about Russia a few days earlier. Comey testifies:

I explained that we had briefed the leadership of Congress on exactly which individuals we were investigating and that we had told those Congressional leaders that we were not personally investigating President Trump. I reminded him I had previously told him that. He repeatedly told me, “We need to get that fact out.” (I did not tell the President that the FBI and the Department of Justice had been reluctant to make public statements that we did not have an open case on President Trump for a number of reasons, most importantly because it would create a duty to correct, should that change.)

Emphases mine.