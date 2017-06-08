What if Trump was under investigation before he fired James Comey, and Comey confirms it?

I explained that we had briefed the leadership of Congress on exactly which individuals we were investigating and that we had told those Congressional leaders that we were not personally investigating President Trump. I reminded him I had previously told him that. He repeatedly told me, “We need to get that fact out.” (I did not tell the President that the FBI and the Department of Justice had been reluctant to make public statements that we did not have an open case on President Trump for a number of reasons, most importantly because it would create a duty to correct, should that change.)

Emphases mine.

So Trump probably wasn’t under investigation at that point. And Comey rightly made no public declarations about who was or was not under investigation from that point through his firing. But all of this raises the question of whether Trump’s status changed between late March and early May, and, if so, whether Comey, from the relaxed standards of private life, will feel an obligation—a “duty”—to provide a status update to the Senate Intelligence Committee in his testimony this morning.

My strong suspicion for a number of reasons is that he will not. The investigation, of course, continues in his absence. He didn’t incur what he called “the duty” before he was fired, and only spoke to Trump’s place in the investigation after he was fired (and after Trump made assertions about what Comey told him privately). So I imagine he will decline to address the question one way or another, out of fealty to the investigation.