Evangelicals know Trump is a liar. They just don’t care.

This is the part where people point and laugh at evangelicals. It’s tempting. They seem like easy marks for a con like Donald Trump. But they’re in on the con. Trump wasn’t even the first self-identified Christian to lie at today’s event. Senator David Perdue of Georgia claimed that the U.S. poverty rate is “the same today” as it was when President Lyndon Johnson launched the War on Poverty, thus proving that big government doesn’t work. But this is a lie. The poverty rate was 19 percent in 1964 and it’s 13.5 percent now.

Evangelical activists are fine with Trump’s lies because they grasp the bargain they’ve made for power. Today’s godly lunch-eaters applauded our withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement; they clapped for Senator Ted Cruz when he promised them a flat tax and the end of the IRS. This has never been about the Bible, not entirely. Lies aren’t even the most disturbing facet of today’s luncheon. That honor goes to the speech delivered by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who recounted the biblical tale of David’s successful sneak attack on Jerusalem. The message, he told listeners, is that outright belligerence isn’t necessary. You don’t need to file lawsuits; often, legal demand letters will do the trick.

You don’t have to rewrite the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment in order to destroy the separation of church and state. You can pick away at it instead, brick by dusty brick. You can lie. And your enemies will be so busy laughing at you, they won’t even realize what you’ve done.

