Jeff Sessions was the second-biggest loser of today’s Comey testimony.

Facts that, Comey says, would have made Sessions' continued involvement in Russia investigation "problematic." https://t.co/83RYx2Ekn4 — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) June 8, 2017

This is bad enough for Sessions, given his possible role in the Russia story and the fact that he was technically leading the investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election as attorney general until his recusal. (That Sessions does not seem to have fully recused himself from that investigation is also bad.) But Senator Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor, asked Comey a series of questions with the clear intention of building a case against Sessions.

Here, Harris is building a broad case against Sessions—that he misled Congress relating to his meetings with Russian officials, that he violated his recusal in the Russia investigation, and that he may have influenced that investigation as attorney general, either before his recusal or after it.

Sessions’s role in both Comey’s firing and the Russia investigation is extremely significant, and we don’t have a lot of information about it. But the question of what Sessions was aware of—particularly as it pertains to Trump’s attempt to influence Comey and Comey’s eventual firing—and when he was aware of it are crucial to understanding what unfolded. It will tell us whether or not Sessions was also involved in any obstruction of justice that may have occurred.