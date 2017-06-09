The Millennials Are Moving Left

In Italy, according to polls taken two years ago, Beppe Grillo’s anti-establishment Five Star Movement is the favored party of 18-to-29-year-old voters. Spain’s Podemos, which is now the country’s third largest party, was founded by political scientists who were in their early 30s. The party’s chief theoretician, Inigo Errejon, is 33. When I attended a conference in Madrid last year hosted by Europe’s parties of the left, the median age of the attendees looked to be under 30 years old.

Political scientists are apt to cite what are called “post-materialist” concerns to explain this leftward turn among millennial voters. Certainly, concerns about climate change and about intolerance toward gays, immigrants, and ethnic and racial groups has played a role. In the U.K., young voters disproportionately supported “remain,” which probably contributed to the Labour vote this time. (Corbyn favored a softer exit from the European Union.) But there are also important material factors that are propelling this revolt against the center and the left.

In the United States, rising student debt was a major issue among Sanders’s voters and earlier among the Occupy protestors. In some Western European countries, youth unemployment is extraordinarily high. While it’s 9.4 percent in the United States—more than double the average—and 11.9 percent in the UK, it’s 21.70 percent in France, 34 percent in Italy, and 39.30 percent in Spain. In addition, the way in which political and business leaders have managed the transition from an industrial to a post-industrial economy may also be leading the young to raise questions about capitalism.

Businesses in the U.S. and Western Europe have increasingly shifted from workforces of full-time, lifetime employees to contracted, temporary, and part-time workers; and labor markets are constantly being reshuffled, as cyber-capitalism creates new niches and specialties at the expense of old ones. In their study of American job growth from 2005 to 2015, economists Lawrence Katz and Alan Krueger discovered that “all of the net employment growth in the U.S. economy from 2005 to 2015 appears to have occurred in alternative work arrangements.” These consist of temporary, part-time, and contracted work that does not, as a rule, include benefits or the prospect of permanent and long-time employment.

In the U.S., many college graduates have had to take low-paid or unpaid internships. Young people also move from job to job rather than taking one job with the expectation of staying there permanently. According to a 2016 study commissioned by LinkedIn, people who graduated college between 1986 and 1990, averaged a little more than 1.6 jobs during their first five years; those who graduated between 2006 and 2010, almost 2.85 jobs.