Donald Trump just accused James Comey of committing a felony.

President Trump gave his first press conference in weeks on Friday, appearing with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis a day after James Comey testified that Trump had pressured him to drop the FBI’s investigation into Michael Flynn and fired him for continuing to investigate contacts between Trump’s campaign and Russian officials during the 2016 election.

Trump’s prepared remarks mostly focused on the need for NATO members to increase their defense spending and, oddly, Qatar’s continued funding of terrorism—a statement which contradicted one given by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson earlier on Friday. But unsurprisingly, once Trump began taking questions, the conversation turned to James Comey’s testimony before Congress.

At first, Trump essentially just repeated his tweet from earlier in the day, saying that he felt vindicated because the Comey hearing showed “no collusion, no obstruction,” despite the fact that Comey’s testimony very strongly suggested that the president did, in fact, obstruct justice. Just as strangely, Trump acted as if Comey’s testimony was a scandal that resulted from sour grapes over the 2016 election when, in fact, it is one of his own making—Trump fired Comey because he thought it would make the Russia investigation go away.