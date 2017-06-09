Donald Trump just accused James Comey of committing a felony.

At first, Trump essentially just repeated his tweet from earlier in the day, saying that he felt vindicated because the Comey hearing showed “no collusion, no obstruction,” despite the fact that Comey’s testimony very strongly suggested that the president did, in fact, obstruct justice. Just as strangely, Trump acted as if Comey’s testimony was a scandal that resulted from sour grapes over the 2016 election when, in fact, it is one of his own making—Trump fired Comey because he thought it would make the Russia investigation go away.

But the most notable exchange was with ABC’s Jon Karl, who asked Trump if he would testify under oath that he did not pressure Comey to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn or ask for his “loyalty.”

After Comey's testimony, would you be willing to speak under oath to give your version of events?



Trump: "100%" https://t.co/DKdpZfYk5w — CNN (@CNN) June 9, 2017

There are two notable things here. The first is that Trump is following in lockstep with the statement issued by his attorney Marc Kasowitz yesterday and is attempting to turn this into a he said-he said, with both himself and Comey presenting contradictory versions of events. While Trump and his attorney had both previously intimated that Comey had lied before Congress (which is a felony) Trump did everything but say “James Comey committed perjury” in the Rose Garden on Friday. The second is that Trump once again hinted that there were secret tapes, twice saying that he would discuss their existence in “a very short period of time,” though he also cryptically said that reporters will be “disappointed” with the answer.

