Rookie is a straightforwardly excellent media outlet. Its art direction feels current and its homepage is filled with the faces of the teens it serves. Rookie publishes good fiction as well as “sex and love” content. It has a section on friendship. When I was younger the magazines for teens came with pullout posters of tiny rabbits; their content was patronizing and betrayed a low opinion of the readership. I’m very glad Rookie is in the world.

But in the maddening, recursive way that the media deals with young women, Rookie’s success gets looped back into the original narrative of Gevinson’s exceptional youth at the time she first became well-known. The publication is spoken of as special in the sense of not being a real part of the rest of the media landscape: it is an outlier, defined by some aspirational teenness that grown ups could never replicate, the way that an adult actress could never turn into a 15 year-old IG starlet.

Rookie is compared to Sassy, a magazine that shares some of Rookie’s compass but comes from the 1990s. Sassy proves that this kind of respectful media for teens has precedent, and that there has been demand. But its founder Jane Pratt went on to create the exploitative and prurient xoJane, where women were encouraged to share their most intimate and painful memories in a never-ending essay contest which seemed to simply be a cheap way to fill the site with content. Just as marketing professionals exploit teen girls by using their exuberance to sell products, xoJane exploited adult women to extract their trauma. Sassy is not a stepping stone from which any new magazine for teens can spring—it’s something that happened a pretty long time ago, and is not characteristic of how we treat young women in the media now.

As Sarah Nicole Prickett wrote in Artforum, teens have been “idolized and sacrificed by turns” since the category was invented. Now that teens “speak for themselves—on Tumblr, Twitter, Kik, and also on more traditional online publications, some bossed by teens themselves,” Prickett writes, “they are fetishized perhaps oftener than they’re respected.”

There is a connection between the prominence of teen girlhood in culture and the trend-verb “adulting,” which has already received its well-earned backlash for turning infantile incompetence into charm. That connection comes down to something like a thought trend, a hard-to-pin-down sense of how people are talking about themselves and the world around them. It’s in jokes and conversations, but most prominently its in the simple lauding of very young women who are present online.

It’s in Carly Rae Jepsen’s bangs and her pre-sexual chirpiness. It’s in seeing pre-adulthood as a utopian realm of freedom and a purer type of being. That purity is sexual and political and economic: Women and women’s media who obsess over teen girl culture are in a sense obsessing over a version of themselves that does not have to live as a cog in capitalism and does not (in this fantasy) have to contend with reproductive choices. The teen girl is ever exhorted to “just be herself.” The adult woman has no equivalent option: She must find herself, find love, find money, manufacture healthy babies, find the lost nubile beauty that she left behind at cheerleading tryouts.

The reality remains that real teen girls and adult women simply do not belong to the same cultural space. We have plenty in common with them: Misogyny affects us all, and as teachers or mothers or mentors or friends there are a lot of ways we can play a part in the lives of younger women. But otherwise we live in opposition to each other. When I was a teen, I would have died before picking up a magazine with the word “teen” in the title. I hated it when any adult tried to “relate” to me, tried to hand down the sage advice they’d learned over the years. If they were so smart, why did they end up with such boring lives, married to such shitty men? I barely saw adult women as real people.

The utopian purity that we see in the hearts and minds of teenagers—and in the prom tunes of Carly Rae Jepsen—is never the experience of teenagers themselves. My experience was one of urgent lack. That lack felt spiritual: it certainly wasn’t material, since I was a white teen who lived in a house where I was fed. I needed to get older, pass exams, propel myself out of this situation in which I had no autonomy. Get smarter, get taller.

Not having control over your own life is maybe relaxing for some teen girls, the ones for whom “Call Me Maybe” actually became personally anthemic. But for most, I think, teenhood is a time when real power is way out of reach. Teens long for the autonomy of adulthood, while grown women long for the bodies they used to have and the dreams that never came true. Infatuation is not the same thing as supportive love. Fixating on teens is vacuous, and so are the lyrical crushes of the singer who invites us to slip into a fantasy version of our own past selves: “I really really really really really really like you / And I want you, do you want me, do you want me too?”