Every Instagram ad for anything—from sponcon to simple paid placement—functions off the back of young girls’ attention (and to the detriment of those teen girls’ health, in the case of the classic IG waist trainers and laxative teas). Influencer marketing is entirely defined by young women and their looks, their bodies. Black teen words and images on Twitter and Instagram are especially consistently targeted for fetishization and its sister, corporate appropriation.

Fetishization of “teen girl” cultural value has led to an unnerving sense that a teen girl is somebody an adult woman might want to be.

When a space is monetized, its value spreads into the less tangible medium of prestige. In other words, something that is worth money has a way of becoming what is “cool.” And teen-girl value has spread in a way that seeps into what the media wants out of celebrities. When an outlet profiles a smart young person like Millie Bobby Brown or Tavi Gevinson or Amandla Stenberg and the main hook of the story is their age, that’s fetishization. We call it fetishization because it reduces these individuals to one exaggerated aspect of their identity—their youth—at the expense of the rest of the person.

Publications which trade in aspiration use their subjects’ youth as a currency, converting it into some airy feel of “cool” which they in turn use to make money. It is part of the economy that makes a profile of two random good-looking Instagram teens a reasonable piece of content for Cosmo, and the part that makes it good business for an entertainer like Jepsen to jump about in bright costumes and sing about schoolgirl crushes well into her thirties. To clarify: It is not a worthy celebration to obsesses over your age, old or young. The stakes of ageism are personhood.