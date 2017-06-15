Climate-Change Deniers Aren’t Tired of Winning Yet

But it’s not just about the future. Undoing the endangerment finding would also empower the federal government to instantly repeal all existing regulations that reduce global warming. That includes the Clean Power Plan, President Barack Obama’s effort to limit carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants, as well as Obama-era fuel economy standards for cars and light trucks, known as CAFE standards. As it happens, repealing CAFE standards and the Clean Power Plan are two of the Heartland Institute’s top five environmental policy priorities.



As long as the endangerment finding exists, repealing those regulations will be extremely time-consuming because the EPA will have to replace them with weaker rules. When the EPA does so, environmentalists will sue, claiming the rules aren’t stringent enough. This will drag out the repeal process for years. Getting the endangerment finding out of the way eliminates these hurdles. “We look at it like, if you want to drain the swamp you can do it a bucket at a time,” Stevenson said, “or find where the drain plugs are and get it going a little faster.”

Leading climate deniers say the endangerment finding isn’t just burdensome, but based on bad science: They don’t believe that carbon dioxide causes harmful climate change. “The flimsy evidence on which EPA based its endangerment finding has now been proven false beyond all reasonable doubt,” Breitbart’s Delingpole recently wrote.

But the science has not been proven false, which is likely why Pruitt has said he doesn’t plan to undo the endangerment finding. “That is the law of the land,” Pruitt said during his Senate confirmation hearing. “There is nothing that I know that will cause a review at this point.” Pruitt sued the EPA more than a dozen times as Oklahoma attorney general, and likely knows this case is an uphill battle. “The judicial system evaluates all available scientific evidence and listens to scientific experts,” Dana Nuccitelli wrote in the Guardian. “That’s why climate deniers keep losing in court, and Pruitt doesn’t want to waste his time on another sure loser.”

If Pruitt doesn’t take up the endangerment finding, he will certainly attempt to address the individual climate change regulations that the endangerment finding made possible. He has already started the process of repealing the Clean Power Plan, and is preparing legal arguments against environmentalists who will inevitably sue over it. Pruitt also said last month that he plans “very soon” to roll back the CAFE standards that conservatives want repealed.

There are other potential moves on the horizon. Stevenson said he’s excited about Trump’s proposed budget for the EPA, which slashes the agency by 31 percent. “There are about 50 small EPA programs that look like they’re ineffective,” he said. “They’re going to be cut.” (Congress would need to approve those cuts.) Stevenson also cited two bills from Texas Senator Lamar Smith that would restrict what kind of science the EPA can use to create regulations. That legislation effectively would prohibit the EPA from using public health studies like the Harvard Six Cities Study, which links air pollution to premature death.

But there is another, less tangible priority that the deniers seek: the intellectual validation of their opposition to climate science. When I reached out to the Heartland Institute about their policy priorities after Paris, communications director Jim Lakely’s reply was curt. He didn’t answer my question, and instead took issue with an earlier story. “No one Heartland works with ‘denies’ the climate is changing; they are merely justifiably skeptical that human activity is the chief driver of that change, and global warming is going to cause a planet-wide catastrophe,” he wrote. “You know this, but used the term ‘denier’ as a slur—and a signal to your readers to not take the scholars and experts on our side of this debate seriously—several times in your previous story.”

A climate denier is someone who denies the overwhelming scientific consensus that the climate is changing because of human activity, not merely that the climate is changing. It is not a slur; it is a fact. Climate deniers know as much, but now that denial is the official policy of the U.S. government, they are getting the legitimacy they desire, whether they deserve it or not. For an ideology based in falsehoods, that is perhaps the greatest victory they could possibly achieve under Trump.